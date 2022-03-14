The Umpqua Community College basketball teams will be involved in Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament Sweet 16 games this weekend at Everett Community College.
The men's first two rounds will be held Thursday and Friday, while the women are scheduled to play Saturday and Sunday. The Final Four and championship games are set for the following weekend at Everett.
The No. 10-ranked Umpqua men (22-4) open against Bellevue (19-7) at noon Thursday. The UCC women (17-9) face No. 2 Lower Columbia (22-1) at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Umpqua men head into the NWACs on a seven-game winning streak after defeating Clark 72-71 Saturday in Vancouver, Washington, in the regular season finale.
UCC is the No. 2 seed from the South Region, while Bellevue is the No. 3 team from the North.
"We're familiar with them and I feel good about the matchup," Umpqua men's coach Daniel Leeworthy said. "They're really fast and get up and down the court, but they don't have much size and I think we can dominate the paint. They don't defend the 3-point area well and that's one of our strengths."
The Bulldogs and Riverhawks are both among the highest-scoring NWAC teams this season. Bellevue ranks sixth with an average of 85.6 points a game and Umpqua is eighth at 84.8.
UCC has been better defensively, giving up 72.4 points a game to rank fifth in the NWAC. Bellevue is 14th at 77.6.
"We've had a great season so far, and have the makings to make a big run (in the tournament)," Leeworthy said. "(No. 1) Wenatchee Valley or (No. 3) Lane should be considered the favorite, but I feel we're right there behind them."
The Riverhawks are led by 6-foot-7 freshman forward Nathan Webb, who leads the team with averages of 23.7 points and 7.4 rebounds. Other top producers for Umpqua are 6-0 freshman guard Talon Valdes (16.9 points, 4.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds), 6-3 freshman guard Jake Sampson (14.7 points, 3.9 rebounds) and 6-7 freshman post Marcus Sherwood (9.3 points, 5.2 rebounds).
The Bellevue-Umpqua winner will meet the winner between Spokane (16-12) and Lower Columbia (19-6) at 3 p.m. Friday in the Elite 8.
The Umpqua women are looking for some redemption after ending South Region play with disappointing losses to Linn-Benton and Clark, two non-tournament squads. That dropped the Riverhawks into fourth place in the final league standings.
They'll have their hands full with Lower Columbia, the West Region champion which is riding a 12-game winning streak.
The Red Devils are the top defensive team in the NWAC, giving up 52.6 points a game. They're fourth in scoring (72.4).
UCC, an all-freshman team, is third in scoring (74.0) and 28th in defense (66.6). The 'Hawks lead the NWAC in rebounding (44.0), but rank 31st in turnovers (20.8).
"We scrimmaged them (before the season) and they're really athletic," UCC coach Dave Stricklin said of Lower Columbia. "They have six or seven third-year sophomores and play nine-10 deep, and everything is fueled by their defense.
"It's a tough matchup, but I like our chances if we take care of the ball. We need to play like we're capable of, and that's something we didn't do in our last two games."
Victoria Hollingshead, a 6-2 forward, averages 15 points, 11 rebounds and 2.2 blocked shots for the Riverhawks. Other top offensive threats for UCC include 5-8 guard Shielteal Watah (14.5 points, 5.0 rebounds) and 6-1 post Delfina Misiuna (13.1 points, 7.0 rebounds).
Umpqua is hoping to get back 5-7 guard Jalen Robles. The Roseburg High graduate had her wisdom teeth removed and missed Saturday's game at Clark. Robles isn't a big offensive threat (6.9 points), but leads the team in assists (3.7) and is one of the top ballhandlers and defenders.
The Umpqua-Lower Columbia winner takes on the winner between Wenatchee Valley (19-8) and No. 4 Whatcom (18-4) at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Elite 8.
Stricklin said No. 1 Lane (26-0), the South Region champ, is the clear favorite. The Titans lead the NWAC in scoring (92.3) and are fifth in defense (54.3).
