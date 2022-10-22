Umpqua, Southwestern Oregon draw 0-0 in women's soccer The News-Review Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Oct 22, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COOS BAY — The Umpqua Community College women's soccer team and Southwestern Oregon played to a scoreless draw on Saturday in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region match.Ana Augusto made five saves for the Riverhawks (0-7-2, 0-7-2 South). The second-place Lakers (6-4-2, 6-1-2) are headed to the postseason.UCC will end its season Wednesday in Oregon City against Clackamas. Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Umpqua Community College Draw Soccer Team Sport Football Ana Augusto Save Lakers Northwest Athletic Conference Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers LONE ROCK - SURVEY TECHNICIAN City of Winston Most Popular New mother diagnosed with breast cancer West Harvard icon Anderson Market to close, fuel center planned Columbia Sportswear Company’s SOREL Headquarters Moving to Washington County The pros and cons of Ballot Measure 114 Milo Academy vice principal injured in boiler accident Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News North Douglas sweeps UVC for Skyline League Tournament title Umpqua, Southwestern Oregon draw 0-0 in women's soccer Sheldon shuts out Roseburg girls, 3-0 Elkton shuts down North Lake 46-0 in SD2 South game Van takes out power pole leading to three-hour outage
