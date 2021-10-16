COOS BAY — The Umpqua Community College and Southwestern Oregon women's soccer teams played to a 0-0 tie on Saturday in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region match.
Goalkeeper Yessenia Morales made 10 saves for the Riverhawks (5-4-1, 5-4-1 South). The Lakers (5-3-3, 4-2-3) held a 17-4 advantage in shots on goal.
UCC is scheduled to play at Lane next Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.