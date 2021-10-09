OREGON CITY — The Umpqua Community College women's soccer team scored two early goals and handed Clackamas a 2-0 loss on Friday in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region match.
Jadyn Vermillion scored in the 13th minute for the Riverhawks (5-3). Amy Duvall added a goal in the 14th minute off an assist from Vermillion.
Goalkeeper Danielle Christenson got the shutout, making three saves. UCC outshot the Cougars, 15-4.
The Riverhawks are scheduled to host Portland at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Sutherlin High School.
