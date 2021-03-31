WINCHESTER — The Umpqua Community College women's basketball team is still waiting to play its opener for the 2021 spring season.
The Riverhawks' scheduled home game with Linn-Benton of Albany Wednesday night was canceled earlier in the day as the governor's office has yet to rule on final approval for an exemption that would allow the Northwest Athletic Conference basketball season for Oregon community colleges to start.
Umpqua and Southwestern Oregon of Coos Bay were originally set to play last Saturday, but that game was canceled.
The Umpqua men were also scheduled to open last Saturday against SWOCC at home, but that game was canceled and moved to Thursday night. If final approval isn't granted by the governor's office by mid-day, their game will be scratched.
Both UCC teams are coming off outstanding 2019-20 seasons. The women finished 29-0, but didn't get an opportunity to compete for the NWAC tournament championship due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The men went 25-4, but also were denied a chance to play for the title as the NWAC tournament was canceled.
