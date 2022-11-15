Umpqua's Augusto makes South Region women's soccer all-league team The News-Review Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Nov 15, 2022 Nov 15, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Augusto Umpqua Community College Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Umpqua Community College freshman goalkeeper Ana Augusto was selected to the Northwest Athletic Conference South Region women's soccer all-league team.Augusto, from Mogi Mirim, San Paulo, Brazil, allowed 18 goals and made 45 saves in 10 games.Receiving honorable mention for the Riverhawks were sophomores Celeste Pearisaeff and Mya Skurk. Skurk is a graduate of Douglas High School.Lisa Albarran of Portland was named the South Region MVP and Halle Meadows of Southwestern Oregon was Coach of the Year.South Region Women's Soccer All-League TeamMVP — Lisa Albarran, Portland.Coach of the Year — Halle Meadows, Southwestern Oregon.FORWARDS — Rin Choi, Chemeketa; Ruby Daniels, Lane; Mya Smith, Portland. MIDFIELDERS — Myranda Marquez, Chemeketa; Jerusalem Morris, Lane; Lisa Albarran, Portland; Paige Nguyen, Portland; Sara Maslouhi, Southwestern Oregon. DEFENDERS — Katie Zapata, Chemeketa; Paige Almanza, Clackamas; Aubrey Hoffman, Portland; Annika Rahf, Portland; Cecelia Aguilera, Southwestern Oregon. GOALKEEPERS — Alexis Bates, Southwestern Oregon; Ana Augusto, fr., Umpqua.UCC Honorable MentionCeleste Pearisaeff, soph.; Mya Skurk, soph., Umpqua. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ana Augusto Mya Skurk Soccer Sport Woman Celeste Pearisaeff Lisa Albarran Team Region League Halle Meadows Football Umpqua Community College Honorable Mention Portland Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers T3 Construction is Hiring! Most Popular Douglas County local election results In-N-Out opens in Roseburg Two on administrative leave, Bernal due in court Nov. 22, after shootout, hostage situation in Green Skarlatos concedes, Drazan holds onto hope in November election Skarlatos party watches and waits Special Sections Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News BKC Glance BKC Glance Sports Betting Line OHSU scientists identify molecule that could help treat Parkinson’s Tuesday's Transactions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.