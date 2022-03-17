Umpqua Community College forward Nathan Webb was selected the Most Valuable Player in the South Region as the all-league teams were announced.

Webb, a 6-foot-7 freshman, averaged 23.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per game during the regular season, helping the Riverhawks finish second behind Lane in the South.

UCC freshman guard Talon Valdes made the second team. Umpqua freshman post Marcus Sherwood was voted to the All-Defensive Team.

On the women's side, UCC freshman forward Tori Hollingshead was a first-team selection and was also named to the All-Defensive Team. Hollingshead averaged 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Clackamas sophomore Brooke Bullock received MVP honors for the third straight season and was the Defensive Player of the Year.

SOUTH REGION

BASKETBALL ALL-LEAGUE

MEN

Most Valuable Player — Nathan Webb, fr., Umpqua.

Coach of the Year — Matt Zosel, Lane.

Freshman of the Year — Wade Autenreith, Clackamas.

Defensive Player of the Year — Ethan Blythe, fr., Lane.

First Team

Jahville Collins, soph., Mt. Hood; Kareem Rowe, fr., Southwestern Oregon; Chase McClain, soph., Chemeketa; Jay Elmore, fr., Lane; Wade Autenreith, fr., Clackamas.

Second Team

Sean Johnson, soph., Clark; Talon Valdes, fr., Umpqua; Dominic McGarvey, soph., Lane; Chris Jackson, soph., Mt. Hood; Trevon Richmond, soph., Portland.

All-Defensive Team

Chris Jackson, soph., Mt. Hood; Onwaja Thomas, fr., Southwestern Oregon; Isaiah Gilliam, fr., Clackamas; George Sadi, fr., Portland; Marcus Sherwood, fr., Umpqua.

WOMEN

Most Valuable Player — Brooke Bullock, soph., Clackamas.

Coach of the Year — Greg Sheley, Lane.

Freshman of the Year — Bella Hamel, Lane.

Defensive Player of the Year — Brooke Bullock, soph., Clackamas.

First Team

Bella Hamel, fr., Lane; Sierra Scheppele, fr., Lane; Tori Hollingshead, fr., Umpqua; Iris Cubit, fr., Portland; Dani Lyons, soph., Clackamas.

Second Team

Emma McKenney, soph., Lane; India Gultry, soph., Portland; Brooklynn Hankwitz, fr., Linn-Benton; Mia Martineau, fr., Clackamas; Leva Mike, soph., Chemeketa.

All-Defensive Team

Tori Hollingshead, fr., Umpqua; India Gultry, soph., Portland; Bella Hamel, fr., Lane; Maddie Bertsch, soph., Lane; Kathleen Hale, fr., Linn-Benton.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

