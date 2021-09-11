SUTHERLIN — Jadyn Vermillion scored a pair of goals and the Umpqua Community College women’s soccer team defeated Clackamas 2-1 on Saturday in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region game at Sutherlin High School.
Vermillion, a former Sutherlin High standout, converted in the ninth and 24th minutes. Anneliese Hugo and Amy Duvall had assists.
Emily Allen scored on a free kick in the 32nd minute for the Cougars (0-2). The Riverhawks held a 23-4 advantage in shots on goal.
Roseburg graduate Gabrielle Dukes handled the goalkeeping duties for UCC, making four saves.
The Riverhawks are scheduled to play at Portland Community College Wednesday.
