SUTHERLIN — Annika Blom, the new Umpqua Community College women’s soccer coach, got a first look at her team in a game-like situation on a warm Tuesday at the Sutherlin High School field.
The Riverhawks — who play their home games at Sutherlin — hosted Lower Columbia College in a scrimmage that lasted over two hours. The Red Devils scored four goals, Umpqua had one.
“This was definitely a big learning experience,” said the 22-year-old Blom, a 2018 graduate of Modesto High School who completed her collegiate soccer career at California State East Bay last year. “We’ll take that and move forward, and get ready for the (NWAC) friendlies next week.”
Blom, who obtained a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from Cal State East Bay, replaced Whitney Pitalo as the Riverhawks’ coach. Pitalo guided Umpqua to a 6-6-1 record last year in its inaugural season, highlighted by a berth in the NWAC playoffs.
Pitalo resigned to become the women’s soccer coach at Corban University in Salem. Blom will also be the assistant athletic director at UCC under Craig Jackson.
“My assistant coach (Keith Coleman) was good friends with (Craig Jackson). They were looking to fill the position and this was exactly what I wanted to go into,” Blom said. “I’ve been wanting to do that since eighth grade. I didn’t make a big leap moving out of California, but I thought it’s a great opportunity and was excited to do it.
“I definitely want to build off what the previous coach did last year. Obviously we’d like to go back (to the playoffs), but we’re definitely working more on building as a unit. Stepping together, working together, and trying to build more team unity.”
The Riverhawks have some returning players on their 15-player roster, led by sophomores Stacy Johnson and Celeste Pearisaeff.
Johnson received honorable mention all-league last season as a defender. She’ll be a centerback for the team this year.
Pearisaeff received honorable mention as a midfielder, and will play forward in addition to the midfield this season.
“We’re working with what we have (numbers-wise),” said Blom, who didn’t get an opportunity to recruit due to being a late hire. “We have a great group of girls. Stacy scored our goal today (on a header), and she’s definitely a threat defensively at centerback and offensively with her head.
“Celeste is kind of like our utility player. She’s someone we can put anywhere and thrives at every position. I think our defensive back line are all returners — they’re all solid and work well together.”
The Riverhawks have three goalies on their roster: Georgia Allen, Ana Augusto and Jamie Knox.
“It’s all up for grabs,” Blom said of the three newcomers. “We don’t have a definitive one. It’s going to be a competition every single day for them.”
Johnson likes the potential of the team and was encouraged following the scrimmage.
“I think this year we’re going to be working a lot harder,” she said. “The people who stick around, who commit to the whole season ... it’s going to be a really strong season. We have to work harder and get stronger.
“(We need) more offensive pressure, more pushback. I think we got the defense at first, then got a little nervous because one of our players had to go off the field (due to an injury). The score is a slight representative of how well we did today, but I still think it was a really good first day.”
Umpqua officially opens its season Aug. 23 against Highline at the NWAC Friendlies at Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila, Washington. The Riverhawks begin league play Sept. 7 in Eugene against Lane.
