EUGENE — Umpqua Community College's Zach Holland was accepted this week to compete in the javelin at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field.
The meet begins on Friday and runs through June 27. Men's javelin qualifying begins at 2:15 p.m. Saturday.
Holland, a Glide High School product, threw a personal best 239 feet, 10 inches at the Tucson Elite Throws Classic in late May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.