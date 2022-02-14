WINCHESTER — Big games are on tap for the Umpqua Community College basketball teams on Wednesday night when Lane visits for a pair of Northwest Athletic Conference South Region counters.
The women tip off at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men at 7:30.
The No. 2-ranked Lane men (15-3, 6-2 South) are tied with the No. 9 Riverhawks (15-3, 6-2) for second place in the league standings. No. 8 Mt. Hood (11-8, 7-1), the South leader, plays at fourth-place Clackamas (12-6, 5-3) Wednesday.
The Titans won the first meeting with Umpqua this season, winning 71-54 on Jan. 19 in Eugene.
Lane's leading scorers are Jay Elmore (12.1 points) and Isaiah Wallace (11.4). The Titans are averaging 78.9 points and allowing 70.2 per game.
Nathan Webb (22.7 points, 6.5 rebounds) and Talon Valdes (17.1 points, 4.7 assists) pace UCC offensively. The Riverhawks average 86.4 points and allow 69.1.
The No. 1 Lane women (18-0, 8-0) have yet to taste defeat this season, averaging 93.6 points and allowing 54.1 a game. The Titans whipped the Riverhawks 85-60 on Jan. 19 in Eugene.
Sierra Scheppele (16.9 points) and Bella Hamel (15.1 points) are the top scorers for Lane.
Umpqua is led offensively by Shielteal Watah (15.6 points), Victoria Hollingshead (15 points, 12 rebounds) and Delfina Misiuna (13.3 points, 7.6 rebounds).
UCC averages 73.8 points and gives up 65.8 per game.
