EUGENE — The Umpqua Community College men’s basketball team opened the 2021 spring season over the weekend with two victories.
The Riverhawks rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat Lane 89-83 on Saturday. UCC defeated Southwestern Oregon 88-70 Friday night in Winchester.
Will Harris scored all 16 of his points in the second half for Umpqua against the Titans. Jared Bagley, Cody Fredrickson and Nathan Webb each scored 13 points and Isaac Lungren added 11.
“That was an exciting win,” UCC coach Daniel Leeworthy said. “Lane was tough. We pressed them a lot and got a lot of turnovers (to get back into the game).”
Lungren scored 25 points in Friday’s contest with SWOCC.
"A little sloppy, but we still put up 88 points," Leeworthy said.
WOMEN Lane 79, Umpqua 66
EUGENE — The Riverhawks opened their spring season on Saturday with a loss to the Titans.
Lane used a 19-6 run over the final five minutes to take the win. UCC coach Dave Stricklin said Sydnei Collier, Fallon Hanson, Leiani Tonga and Delfina Misiuna carried the offensive load.
“We just ran out of gas,” said Stricklin, who had only seven players available.
"But I thought we did fine. I was happy with the effort."
