LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The Oregon women scored 18 points on day one of the Pac-12 Track & Field Championships, led by a victorious Carmela Cardama Baez in the 10,000 meters.
Almost simultaneously, Lauri Paredes was taking second in the javelin to cap a productive day at Loker Track Stadium.
On the men's side, the Ducks got a combined seven points from Dalton Rasmussen and Jack Yearian in the javelin and 10,000 meters, respectively.
On the first day of running prelims, the Ducks also collected 13 qualifiers — nine men, four women — for Sunday finals.
Baez stopped the clock in a meet-record time of 32:38.73, surpassing the previous mark of 33:10.84 by Vanessa Fraser of Stanford in 2018. The effort also broke the Loker facility record and moved Baez to No. 2 on the UO all-time list. Baez becomes the sixth UO woman to win a conference title at 10,000 meters and the first since Alex Kosinski in 2012.
Baez is also entered in the 5,000 meters, which is scheduled for Sunday at 5:50 p.m.
As the women's 10K was being run, Paredes was battling her way to a runner-up finish in the javelin. She was in fourth place after five rounds but got the implement out to 175-2 on her final throw of the competition, good for eight points.
Rasmussen, a Roseburg High School graduate, scored the team's first points of the weekend with his fourth-place finish in the javelin, good for five points for the Ducks. He had a best of 208-8 in the fourth round to score in his Pac-12 debut. Yearian crossed the 10K finish line in 29:00.99, good for seventh place.
