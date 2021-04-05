EUGENE — University of Oregon redshirt sophomore Dalton Rasmussen established a personal best in the javelin in the Hayward Premiere track and field meet over the weekend at the renovated Hayward Field.

Rasmussen, a former Roseburg High School standout, finished second in the event with a throw of 227 feet, 9 inches. Cameron Bates of BYU won the event at 253-2.

Rasmussen competed his first college season at Concordia University in Portland before transferring to UO.

Colorado junior Tyler Sconce, another Roseburg graduate, also took part in the Hayward Premiere.

Sconce placed eighth in the discus (154-2) and ninth in the hammer (178-8).

