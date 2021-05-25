TUCSON Ariz. — Zach Holland finished sixth in the javelin with a personal best in the Tucson Elite Throws Classic track and field meet on May 20 at the University of Arizona's Roy P. Drachman Stadium.
Holland, an Umpqua Community College student from Glide competing unattached, threw 239 feet, 10 inches, bettering his previous PR by over eight feet.
The top three placers in the competition were Michael Shuey (264-4), Curtis Thompson (253-5) and David Carreon (246-7).
Holland is ranked 12th nationally in the event.
