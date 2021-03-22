LAS VEGAS — Zach Holland recorded a personal best and won the men's javelin competition in the UNLV Spring Invitational track and field meet on Saturday at Myron Partridge Stadium.
Holland, a Glide High School graduate who's a student-athlete at Umpqua Community College, was competing unattached against Division I throwers and hurled the spear 228 feet, 8 inches. Holland's throw is currently the top mark for an Oregon college thrower this year.
Kyle Morris of Utah State finished second at 217-9.
Holland won the Class 2A state title in the javelin as a senior at Glide in 2019, throwing 197-3.
