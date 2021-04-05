STANFORD, Calif. — Zach Holland broke his personal best in the javelin again in another track and field meet featuring Division I throwers.
The former Glide High School athlete, who's a student-athlete at Umpqua Community College, competed unattached and hurled the spear 231 feet, 3 inches to win the event in the Stanford Invitational over the weekend.
Kyle Morris of Utah State finished second (210-5). Holland's mark is the best by a state of Oregon thrower this season.
