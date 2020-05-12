A recent column by yours truly focused on the spring of 1990, a very successful sports season for Douglas County athletes and teams.
This week, we’re rewinding 40 years to 1980, when plenty of good things were happening at the high schools and Umpqua Community College.
I was in college at this time, but poring through The News-Review hardbacks over the last few days was fun. I found a lot of familiar names in the sports section.
Let’s start on the baseball diamond.
South Umpqua and Glendale each advanced to the state championship games in their respective classifications.
The Lancers, coached by Paul Naudain, were bidding for a repeat state title in Class AA (they defeated Rainier 6-1 at Roseburg’s Legion Field in the 1979 final).
But S.U. fell short, losing a 2-0 decision to St. Helens at Civic Stadium in Portland in a game that took only 1 hour, 35 minutes. It was a terrific pitching duel between St. Helens’ Ed McCarter and South Umpqua’s Kevin Roy. McCarter tossed a three-hitter while Roy, a right-hander who had seen limited time on the bump during the regular season due to a pinched nerve in his throwing arm, gave up four hits.
The Lancers, who won the Sky-Em League title, finished 23-7 overall. Naudain shared the Coach of the Year award with John Livingston of Glide. Pitcher Cliff Church, first baseman Chris Lee, third baseman Gary Gulbranson, outfielder Sid Greer and designated hitter Roy were first-team all-league selections for S.U.
This turned out to be Naudain’s lone season as South Umpqua’s head coach. He resigned following the season, telling The News-Review, “I’m leaving South Umpqua because of the lack of internal support from the school administration.”
Naudain got himself in trouble during a game in April. He was accused of “hitting” an umpire during a heated argument, but Naudain called it a “bump.” The Oregon School Activities Association placed South Umpqua on probation for the 1980-81 school year for his misconduct.
Glide (20-6) lost to Brookings-Harbor 6-5 in the first round of the playoffs. Outfielder/pitcher Gary Mendenhall was voted the Sky-Em’s Player of the Year and pitcher Joel Harvey, catcher Clinton Savage and infielder Russell Johnson were first-team picks.
Glendale, guided by John Codington, made its first state championship game appearance in Class A/B baseball. The Pirates lost a heartbreaker, falling 7-6 to Harrisburg in nine innings at Civic Stadium.
Pitcher Curt Maddux shined for the Bucs (17-7) over the season, going 7-2 with a 1.37 ERA and hitting over .430. Outfielder/pitcher Bob Davis, catcher John Yow and third baseman Dan Webb were among the other standouts.
Roseburg finished 19-10 overall and 10-6 in Southern Oregon Conference play in Class AAA under first-year coach Ron Edmonds. Third baseman Rich Middleton made first-team All-SOC. Second-team selections included shortstop Brad Seehawer, pitcher Ray Bartram, second baseman Brad Ewens and outfielder Bill Hay.
The Umpqua Timbermen shared the Oregon Community College Athletic Association championship with Linn-Benton, both finishing 22-6.
UCC went 1-2 in the Region 18 Tournament, ending 30-13 overall under Dan Withers. Named to the OCCAA all-league first team were first baseman Don Ingram, second baseman Dennis Woobank, outfielders Jeff Waldrop and Bill Sechler and pitcher Ken Peckles.
Mitch Hanan and Bart Guthrie were among the county players on the roster.
In track and field, there were some impressive state meet performances by small school athletes.
In Class AA, Douglas’ Terry Harr won the state title in the boys 110-meter hurdles (15.2) and Georgeanne Mitchell of Glide finished first in the girls 3,000 (10:34.2) at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham.
Sutherlin’s Dede Whittaker took second in the girls 3,000 (10:35.8) and Ron Potter of Glide was the runner-up in the boys 800 (1:56.2).
In A, Cameron Brennan led the Yoncalla boys to fourth place in the team standings with victories in the 100 (10.7) and 200 (22.2). Riddle’s Curtis Chilcote won the discus (147-9).
Glendale’s Rosa Gutierrez was dominant, setting state records in the girls 1,500 (4:37.8) and 3,000 (10:25.0). Denise Learn of Yoncalla delivered a state record in the girls 800 (2:19.7).
The Roseburg boys golf team finished third in the state tournament at Glendoveer Golf Course in Portland. Representing the Tribe, coached by Curt Jarvis, were Chuck Chappell, Scott Paulson, Brian Winter, Ray Jacques and Brad Bartram.
Chris Maks won a District 6 girls tennis singles title, and Deborah Newey and Janet Horn took first in doubles for Roseburg.
The Douglas boys tennis team captured the Class AA-A state championship at the Stewart Park courts in Roseburg, scoring 18 points. Jim Owre won the singles crown and John Miller advanced to the semifinals for the Trojans. Kevin Nay and Bob Miller reached the consolation final in doubles.
Sutherlin’s Dena Anderson lost the consolation final in girls singles.
And wrestling, a winter sport, received some attention in the spring. Roseburg’s Mark Rodriguez earned a berth on the Oregon Cultural Exchange Team in a May qualifying tournament at Robertson Memorial Gym.
Rodriguez, a two-time state champion for the Indians during the high school season, scored a pair of 6-0 and 5-0 decisions over Scappoose’s Tom Lofland in the 115.5-pound class in freestyle. Roseburg’s Bob Miller (154) and Jim Baumgardner (178) each finished second.
Roseburg head coach Greg Strobel was one of the coaches for the Oregon team.
Kevin Jordan, a 7-year-old Roseburg resident, became the youngest in the nation to score a hole-in-one, according to Golf Digest. Jordan, who would go on to golf for the Tribe, aced the par-3, 129-yard No. 6 hole at Roseburg Country Club with a 3-wood.
Later that year, the Camas Valley football team would complete a perfect 11-0 eight-man season under Bob Phelps with a 24-0 victory over Arlington in the Class B title game. Gutierrez, the finest runner in Glendale history, won her third straight Class A/B state girls cross country championship.
There were several notable news and sports happenings that year on the regional, national and world scenes.
Here’s a few: Mount St. Helens in Washington erupted on May 18; the Pac-Man video game was released; former Beatle John Lennon was shot and killed by a deranged fan in New York City; the U.S. men’s ice hockey team upset the Soviet Union 4-3 (it was billed the “Miracle on Ice”) at the Lake Placid Winter Olympics; CNN (Cable News Network) launched; the U.S. boycotted the 1980 Summer Games in Moscow; Ronald Reagan was elected president of the U.S.; and the Iran-Iraq war heated up.
1980 had a little of everything, didn’t it?
