Two miles south of Myrtle Creek, there they were: those four stanchions of beaming light which have been my beacon for autumn Friday nights for as long as I can remember.
This Friday night, however, was very much out of the norm.
Yes, there were lights. Yes, it was Friday night, and yes, the teams were on the field.
But this is March, a far cry from autumn.
As I pulled into South Umpqua High School, there were nearly 50 cars in the parking lot. Instead of fans lined up at the ticket gate, with the slightly off-key pep band serving as the welcoming committee, it was eerily silent.
I parked at the far south end of the lot, as politely asked by a school administrator, and slogged through the puddle-filled parking lot to where normally there would be two smiling faces accepting admission money from fans. Ordinarily, I would smile, show them my media credential and get ready for the game.
Of course, before getting in game mode, I would have to roll up on the group selling the 50-50 raffle tickets for the senior trip (I'm a sucker for those, even if I have never once won), or the bake sale table (if there was one).
Alas, not a single losing ticket in sight.
The air was of typical Oregon rain. Not a single whiff of slightly burnt popcorn or a barbecue cooking up the school's signature burger or dog. Not a Frito pie or diet cola in sight. Instead, the windows of the concession stand remained shuttered.
Frankly, the only things that remained the same were two opposing groups of helmet-clad warriors preparing to do battle for 48 minutes, and five striped-shirted men with whistles ensuring the game was played cordially.
Due to capacity limitations, special permission had to be granted even to observe South Umpqua's 48-0 drubbing of the St. Mary's Crusaders Friday night.
Those 50-some cars in the parking lot? They were there to watch the game drive-in movie style on a 12-by-19-foot screen, with the game broadcast by Table Rock Sports.
It was evident that the video broadcast was on a roughly 60-second delay as after the Lancers would score a touchdown and after their conversion attempt, a chorus of car horns could be heard from the parking lot.
Buffering issues with the video feed cut that crowd to about half its original size by halftime, with South Umpqua leading 28-0. As there were no public restrooms available, I chose to take a temporary leave from the facility. Which was a good thing, because the locker rooms were also off limits, meaning the teams used opposite ends of the grandstand at Frosty Loghry Field at Kent Wigle Stadium to discuss their halftime adjustments.
When I returned, I decided to watch the now-corrected video feed with the other eager Lancers fans. Headlights off and windshield wipers running, I distinctly remember thinking to myself, "This just doesn't feel right."
But at least I was at a high school football game, one of my favorite places to be. My original destination was supposed to be Camas Valley, actually, where the Hornets were going to host the Days Creek/Riddle Wolves in the first game under the Hornets' newly installed permanent lights. Talk to the locals. Get their impressions.
And then, yeah, you guessed it: COVID-19 had to chime in.
High school football officially opened its season all across Oregon Friday night, and surprisingly, only five games were called off due to complications involving the coronavirus pandemic.
Three of those contests involved Douglas County schools: Roseburg's season opener at Eagle Point, the Camas Valley-Days Creek/Riddle contest and Oakland's contest at Central Linn were all canceled. Glide's original season opener with Illinois Valley was scratched due to a lack of I.V. players, so the Wildcats were rescheduled to travel to Cottage Grove Saturday to face Philomath.
Yes, it feels strange to see high school football in March. It's strange to not hear the pep band, smell the popcorn, to see empty grandstands, not grab your arsenal of tickets at the end of the third quarter to see if you won the 50-50 drawing.
But football is back. And after one of the strangest years these kids have ever seen, that certainly counts for something.
