GLIDE — Around 10 a.m. on Sept. 8, 1981, our third-grade class was guided to the gymnasium at Glide Elementary School for our physical education class. Unlike the two years before — and many years before that — our particular teacher, Mrs. Sue Mitchell, wasn’t in charge of calisthenics that morning.
There was a new sheriff in town, so to speak.
As our group of 20 or so kids mulled around the basketball court, the door to the coaches’ office opened, and out walked this sinewy redhead sporting a giant smile, a whistle around his neck and two arms full of jump ropes.
Richard (excuse me, Mr.) Livermore’s time in Glide was fully underway.
He would spend the next 40 years dedicating himself to the Glide community before passing away unexpectedly on Jan. 29, 2022.
“Rich’s name is synonymous with the Glide School District,” Candice Voynick, a Glide School Board member, said to the nearly 150 people who gathered at the Glide High School track to remember Livermore Saturday.
“His commitment to the kids, the school and the people of this community is and was awe-inspiring.”
Livermore graduated with a master’s degree in physical education from the University of Idaho in 1974. Livermore got his start in education as a PE teacher at Bell Park High School in Geelong, Victoria, Australia. He and his wife Kay, who were married in 1971, returned stateside where Rich taught for two years in Tacoma, Washington, before the couple found their “forever” home in Glide.
John Livingston, who was the head baseball coach and an instructor when Livermore arrived, remains impressed by Livermore’s versatility.
“It’s going to be tough to replace everything he did,” the Hall-of-Fame baseball coach said.
Bill Livingston was a three-sport varsity high school athlete when Livermore came onto the staff at Glide as its first actual athletic trainer.
“He was real quick to let us know that he wasn’t going to deal with ‘owies,’ just injuries,” the younger Livingston said. “Rich was a big story in a lot of peoples’ lives here, whether they were 7 years old or 60 years old.”
Livermore retired from his teaching duties in 2008 and soon transitioned into his work with the Glide Booster Club, where he put in hours upon hours trying to raise money to help improve facilities within the district.
“All he wanted to do was help teachers and students succeed,” said Jennifer Anderson, a booster club member who first met Livermore in 1998.
Perhaps the most notable of those accomplishments was the grandstands where people gathered to remember Livermore Saturday, and the track surface from which remembrances were offered. Fundraising efforts helped rebuild that grandstand on the east side of the football complex, and Livermore helped raise $360,000 to completely rebuild a dilapidated track surface.
Those efforts were part of the reason Livermore was selected as Glide’s First Citizen for 2018.
“If you look around this field now, it’s one of the nicest in the state because of Rich and the work he put into it,” Anderson said.
Livermore never wanted to take the credit for the fundraising success, but instead would sit back and smile while looking at what collaboration and a touch of stubbornness could accomplish to improve his communities facilities.
“He was always great at thinking forward,” GHS Principal Dr. Kristina Haug said. “He would make sure that he worked with the group involved to help push their plan forward.”
