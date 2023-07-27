The 2023 college football season is just under a month away from kicking off, and it's always interesting to see what the preseason publications have to say about the Ducks and Beavers.
I went out Thursday and picked up Lindy's Sports and Athlon Sports magazines, and here's what they're predicting is going to happen in the Pac-12, which will be losing USC, UCLA and Colorado to other conferences following the 2023-24 school year.
Lindy's has the Washington Huskies, led by senior quarterback Michael Penix Jr., winning the Pac-12. USC, which returns Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, is forecasted for second.
They're followed by Utah in third, Oregon State in fourth, Oregon fifth, UCLA sixth, Washington State seventh, Arizona eighth, California ninth, Arizona State 10th, Stanford 11th and Colorado 12th.
Athlon's order of finish: USC, Washington, Utah, Oregon, OSU, UCLA, Washington State, Arizona, Cal, Colorado, Arizona State and Stanford. The Trojans over the Huskies in the Pac-12 title game.
The Pac-12 media poll, by comparison, gives the nod to USC. Then it's Washington, Utah, Oregon, OSU, UCLA, Washington State, Arizona, Cal, Arizona State, Colorado and Stanford.
On a national scale, Georgia is predicted by Lindy's to capture its third straight College Football Playoff championship. No surprise there. Pac-12 teams ranked in the Top 25 include Washington (7), USC (10), Oregon State (17) and Oregon (18).
Athlon also likes Georgia to three-peat. USC (4), Washington (9), Utah (10), Oregon (13), Oregon State (19) and UCLA (24) made its Top 25.
Lindy's on the Beavers: "The arrival of quarterback DJ Uiagalelei from Clemson could be just what the Beavers needed to get over the top. He'll operate behind an experienced offensive line, led by veterans Joshua Gray and Taliese Fuaga. The front paves the way for Damien Martinez, a breakthrough ballcarrier as a freshman.
"The defense lost some key playmakers, particularly in the secondary with the departures of Alex Austin and Rejzohn Wright. The Beavers are well-coached, have considerable talent, and benefit from one of the most favorable schedules in the league, drawing Utah and Washington at home and avoiding USC (during the regular season). This could be the darkhorse that emerges from the Pac-12."
Lindy's on the Ducks: "(Quarterback) Bo Nix's bounce-back 2022 should carry over, thanks in part of Oregon's skill-position depth. Troy Franklin leads quality receivers and the rotation of running backs is solid. The offensive line, long a hallmark of Oregon success, is undergoing considerable turnover, and the departure of offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham (hired as ASU's head coach) is a setback.
"Oregon also boasts some of the most fearsome defensive-line play in the conference, starting with breakout star Brandon Dorius. The middle of the defense faces some uncertainty. The Pac-12 is as strong at the top as it has been in years, and the Ducks face all the other contenders, including tough trips to Seattle and Salt Lake City that could define the season."
As far as bowl predictions, Athlon has Oregon facing Iowa in the Las Vegas Bowl and OSU meeting Notre Dame in the Holiday Bowl.
There are several key Pac-12 games, starting with Oregon at Washington on Oct. 14. The Ducks travel to Utah Oct. 28 and host USC Nov. 11.
The Beavers host the Huskies Nov. 18, then visit Oregon Nov. 24 in a Friday Civil War contest. Elsewhere, Utah at USC (Oct. 21), Washington at USC (Nov. 4) and Utah at Washington (Nov. 11) are intriguing matchups.
The Ducks and Beavers each won 10 games last season, Oregon edging North Carolina 28-27 in the Holiday Bowl and OSU routing Florida 30-3 in the Las Vegas Bowl.
It's a longshot, but wouldn't it be cool to see the two Oregon schools play each other in the Pac-12 championship game?
