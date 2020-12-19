Some thoughts from your local scribe, with Christmas only five days away.
Oregon football: The Ducks got some nice redemption from a frustrating 2020 Pac-12 season that was shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic with a 31-24 victory over No. 13-ranked Southern California in the conference championship game on Friday night in Los Angeles.
Oregon (4-2) didn’t even win the Pac-12 North after Washington (3-1) had to cancel their game last week at Autzen Stadium due to COVID-19 issues. The Huskies won the division based on winning percentage, but had to pull out of the Pac-12 championship contest Monday.
Before that, the Ducks had dropped games they were supposed to win — falling 41-38 at Oregon State on Nov. 27 and losing 21-17 at California Dec. 5.
Oregon started last week preparing for a game with Colorado, but had to change course a day later with UW’s announcement and get ready for the Trojans.
“Tremendous credit goes to these football players,” Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said following Friday’s win. “One heck of a week, huh? One heck of a week.”
The Ducks secured the Pac-12’s berth in the New Year’s Six bowls, and likely a trip to the Fiesta Bowl.
The UO defense has taken some heat this season — and deservedly so — but should receive the game ball for the victory over USC (5-1).
Oregon was outgained 358-243 and finished with nine less first downs, but held the Trojans to 38 yards rushing — which equates to 1.3 yards per attempt.
The Ducks had three takeaways, with sophomore Jamal Hill coming up with two interceptions. Sophomore defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was selected the game MVP. Safeties Verone McKinley III and Nick Pickett combined for 17 tackles, and Deommodore Lenior intercepted a pass on the opening drive to set up the Ducks’ first touchdown.
USC sophomore quarterback Kedon Slovis was 28 of 52 passing for 320 yards and three touchdowns, but was picked off three times and sacked three times.
“(The defense) just came in with an attitude and with a purpose, and on a mission,” Cristobal said.
Offensively, Oregon did just enough. The Ducks used two quarterbacks, with Tyler Shough and Anthony Brown each throwing two TD passes.
Brown, a senior graduate transfer, made his UO debut. He was used situationally for the most part, but called the signals on the Ducks’ final possession.
UO star running back CJ Verdell missed the contest with a hand injury.
OSU football: The Beavers (2-5) wrapped up their season Saturday night with a loss to Arizona State in a cross-division game at Reser Stadium.
Even though OSU had another losing season, I’m not sure I would consider it overly disappointing.
The Beavers competed well, losing three games (Washington, Utah and Stanford) by six points or less. They upset the Ducks — only their second win over their arch-rival in the last 14 meetings — and defeated California 31-27.
Jermar Jefferson showed he’s one of the best running backs in the country when healthy. Looks like the Beavers will have a quarterback competition next year between Tristan Gebbia (who was injured in the UO game) and Chance Nolan.
Oregon State still needs more pieces under Jonathan Smith in order to take the next step.
Portland Trail Blazers: I’m curious to see what the Blazers will accomplish during the 2020-21 NBA season.
Portland added Robert Covington, Derrick Jones Jr., Harry Giles and Enes Kanter in the off-season. How will they mesh with the returning players? Will they bring a badly-needed defensive mentality?
How will Carmelo Anthony perform off the bench? How will Rodney Hood play after missing most of last season with an achilles’ injury? Will injury-riddled Zach Collins be a factor?
It’s going to be a challenge for head coach Terry Stotts to keep nine or 10 players happy with their playing time.
The Blazers open their season Wednesday against the Utah Jazz at the Moda Center.
Don Suloff: I enjoyed going back in history and writing a story on Elkton High School boys basketball which ran on Dec. 13.
Don Suloff was the star on the unbeaten 1964 and ’65 teams that won Class B state championships. He’s considered one of the best all-around athletes the Elks have produced — Suloff went on to play football and basketball at Portland State University.
It wasn’t that rare back then to play two sports in college, but you don’t see too many multi-sport athletes these days at four-year schools.
The 6-foot-4 Suloff was a three-year letterman for PSU in football from 1966-68, playing two seasons under Jerry Lyons and one for Don Read. Suloff led the Vikings in receiving in 1966 (38 catches) and ’67 (52), and led the team in total offense in ’68 (1,673 yards).
Suloff’s best season there was as a junior, when he had 598 receiving yards and scored seven TDs.
In basketball, Suloff was a four-year letterman for Marion Pericin and led the Vikings in rebounding in his senior season in 1968-69, pulling down 10.5 per game. He received the Morris Rogoway Award for scholarship, personal achievement and ability.
The 1966-67 team finished 16-9 overall and averaged 91.5 points, and reached the NCAA postseason for the first time in school history.
PSU dropped basketball in 1981, but reinstated the program in 1996.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.