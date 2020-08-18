Remembering two former prominent Roseburg High School athletic department members who passed away:
John Thomas, the winningest girls basketball coach in RHS history with 285 wins and a highly-regarded pitching coach for the baseball program, died Tuesday morning. He was 78.
Joanie Davidson, a secretary for three athletic directors during her time at the school, died on July 10. She was 87.
Thomas guided the RHS girls basketball team for 19 years in two stints, from 1976 to 1991 and 1999-2001. He finished with a record of 285-143 and the Indians advanced to six big-school state tournaments during his reign.
His best team was the 1983-84 edition, which finished 23-2 overall and won the consolation title (fifth place) in the state tourney. That club featured Tami Good, Lena Pinard, Laurie Seehawer and Gina Moore.
Retired RHS football coach Thurman Bell coached baseball with Thomas at Roseburg in the late 1970s and the two umpired together during the summer season.
"John was someone I really admired. I admired his coaching and he was a tremendous (history) teacher," Bell said. "I think his coaching contributions went uncelebrated ... he did it the right way and his work ethic was amazing. On the outside, he was calm and cool but inside his stomach was churning."
Thomas also worked under Jerry Droscher, Ron Goodell and Troy Thompson during his time with the baseball team. Thomas served as Dr. Stewart's head American Legion coach from 1971-76, going 211-78 with a state championship in '71.
His three sons, John, Jeff and Joel, are all RHS graduates. Jeff was the Tribe's head girls basketball coach for eight seasons, ending in 2014.
Tributes for John Thomas poured in on Facebook.
"One of my all-time favorites," Mike Gosline wrote. "His baseball knowledge and wisdom is still with me today. RIP coach!"
"Coach Thomas was an inspiration to so many and a great mentor to all," Kelly Davidson wrote.
"He was much more than just a coach to all of us who were lucky enough to play for him," Dave Drews wrote. "His wise words will be with me always."
"I enjoyed him as a man, coach and teacher," Bill Gregory wrote.
"My heart is broken," Karin (Jackson) Thompson, one of the standouts on his early girls basketball teams, wrote.
"He did so much more for our community than any of us realize," Don Crossfield, a retired RHS teacher and assistant boys basketball coach, said.
Sophia (Alexander) Morris, an all-state post for the Indians in 1989, enjoyed playing for Thomas.
"I thought he was a good coach," Morris said. "He was old school. He had some good athletes during those years and all of them responded to him."
Joanie Davidson began working in the Roseburg School District in 1974. She worked under Kerm Bennett, Bill Welch and Bell at RHS before retiring in 1997.
"What a sweetheart. A great lady," Bell said. "She was great with the public and basically ran the place (athletic office). She knew what needed to be done."
Joanie and her husband, Elden, were married 69 years. They produced some athletic kids, including Jim, Kelly and Diane and Jan was the fourth sibling. They had six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
"RIP Joanie. My secretary and dear friend," Welch wrote on Facebook.
"What an incredible lady she was," Cheryl Bailey wrote.
From a media perspective, John Thomas was easy to work with and didn't sugarcoat anything when it came time to assess the performance of his teams. We had some good conversations on many topics during his retirement.
And Joanie Davidson? She always made everyone feel welcome, including this young sports reporter (at the time).
