Glide was the lone Douglas County softball or baseball team to advance to the state championship game during the spring of 2010.
But the Wildcats’ success on the softball diamond that season served as motivation for the following year, when they went all the way and finished unbeaten.
Glide dropped a 3-1 decision to Willamina in the 2010 Class 3A final at Erv Lind Stadium in Portland, ending 24-3 overall. The Wildcats just didn’t play well enough and Willamina ace Caralyn Chewning stymied them with a three-hitter, striking out 11 and walking none.
Assistant coach Dan Meyer guided the Wildcats most of the season with head coach Julie VanDeHey giving birth.
Junior Marissa Duarte, a transfer from 6A Roseburg, made a big impact in the circle and at the plate. The right-hander finished with an 18-2 record, her earned run average was just over 0.60 and led the team in hitting.
Duarte pitched a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts in a 1-0 victory at Rainier in the semifinals. The Sunset League’s Co-Player of the Year knocked in the lone run of the contest, scoring Alexa Skinner with a double in the top of the sixth inning.
Skinner, who had two hits in the game, played a big role defensively at catcher, throwing out three baserunners.
Glide was a very talented club with second baseman McKenzie Shrum, shortstop Kelsey Jeffries and Skinner all making the all-league first team. First baseman Lacey Maher and outfielders Danielle Enos, Danette Enos and Kristy Russell were second-team selections.
The Wildcats were even better the next season, winning all 28 of their games capped off by a 5-2 victory over Horizon Christian in the title contest at the OSU Softball Complex in Corvallis.
The Umpqua Valley Christian and Roseburg baseball teams turned in excellent seasons in 2010.
The Monarchs (17-11) lost 6-1 to Knappa in the 2A/1A semifinals at Roseburg’s Legion Field. The Loggers continued on to take the state championship, defeating Heppner 3-1.
Shortstop/pitcher Austin Stone was a standout for UVC, receiving the Special District 4 Player of the Year honor. He was joined on the all-league first team by first baseman Isaac Graham, third baseman Jacob Lum and outfielders Mitchell Graham and Gabe Forrester.
The rest of the all-league team included pitcher Dylan Boucher of Glendale, utility Blake Barron and designated hitter Colton Hanson of Riddle, pitchers Garrett Jenkins and Austin Potter and catcher Tanner Toy, infielder Noah Miller and outfielder Jordan Hicks of North Douglas, and catcher Devin Muir of Days Creek.
Roseburg (22-3) fell 3-1 to Clackamas in the second round of the 6A playoffs at Legion Field. The Indians only managed two hits off Oregon State recruit Ben Wetzler, who fanned 10.
Sophomore Josh Graham pitched well in defeat for the Tribe, only giving up three hits with six strikeouts. Clackamas would go on and win the state title with a 4-0 decision over South Medford.
The Indians dominated the Southwest Conference, going 14-1. Shortstop Johnny Farrington was the SWC Player of the Year. Making the all-conference first team were pitchers Brandon Jackson and Graham, catcher Vince Ampi, outfielders Mitch Huff and Cameron Newell, third baseman Derek Priestley and second baseman Jay Tovey.
Sutherlin (20-1) lost to Henley 7-0 at home in the 4A softball quarterfinals. Oakland (20-8) lost 3-0 to Weston-McEwen at home in the 2A/1A softball quarterfinals.
Sutherlin pitcher Mikayla Mendenhall, who went 17-1 on the season, was selected the Far West League Player of the Year. She was joined on the all-league first team by catcher Tiffani Rosemeyer, first baseman Shannon Sloniker, shortstop Randi Kostner, second baseman Tessa Knight, third baseman Samantha Jaramillo, outfielder Kelsea Knee and designated hitter/utility Kylie Atterbury.
Other first-team selections from the area were pitcher Meranda Zanni, infielder Jessica Case and designated hitter/utility Breauna Parr of Douglas and outfielder Amber Ball of South Umpqua.
Riddle catcher Ashley Yackamouih was voted the SD2 Player of the Year, leading her team to a 19-6 record. Other all-league picks for the Irish included first baseman Taylor Riekeman, pitcher Stephanie Maurer and infielder Kailee Hanson.
Also making the first team were catcher Kaitlynn Rice and outfielder Kassidee Rice of North Douglas, outfielder Faith Williams and utility Morgan Streeter of Glendale, Yoncalla infielder Hayley Reynolds and pitcher Haley Roeder of Oakland.
In track and field, Roseburg’s Selmar Hutchins III was the state runner-up in the javelin at the Class 6A Championships at Hayward Field, throwing 182-2.
Placing fifth for the Indians were Korey Smith in the 300 hurdles (39.85) and Hannah Russo in the girls 200 (25.37). Kelly Audiss was sixth in the girls 400 (58.60).
Austin Baker of Douglas finished third in the 4A 400 (51.22) and Paul Bodenhamer of Douglas was third in the triple jump (42-11).
In 2A, Reedsport’s Ismael Osorio won the state title in the shot put (53-5). Finishing second were Canyonville Christian’s Jessica Johns in the girls shot put (37-4) and Yoncalla’s Samantha Weaver in the girls discus (102-9).
Audiss had a fantastic SWC district performance at Finlay Field, setting school and meet records in the 400 (57.26). She joined Russo, Breanna Hennricks and Madison Cavens on the first-place 4x400 relay team that broke the school record (3:58.93).
Freshman Shelby Snook tied the meet record in the girls high jump (5-4). Smith won the 300 hurdles with a meet record (39.1), while Cavens won the 300 hurdles (46.90).
Levi Chappell and Hailie Caylor qualified for the 6A state tournament for the Roseburg golf teams. Chuck Moore of South Umpqua captured the FWL district crown, while freshman Monica Vaughn of Reedsport won the Special District 3 girls tournament.
In girls lacrosse, Roseburg (14-3) saw its fine season come to an end with a 12-8 loss to Southridge at Finlay Field in the first round of the state playoffs.
Attack Brooke Painter scored 72 goals on the season and was a first-team all-league selection along with midfielder Chelsie Heberling and defender Jessica Perez.
In college softball, sophomore Mikayla Endicott helped Oregon (36-21) advance to the NCAA Super Regionals with some clutch relief pitching. Endicott starred at Roseburg as a starter, winning 75 games.
Biola University infielder Boone Farrington, a Roseburg product, made the All-Golden State Athletic Conference team. Farrington, who played third base and shortstop, hit .388 with five home runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.