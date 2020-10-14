Greg Strobel is among the greatest wrestlers Oregon State University has produced, winning a pair of NCAA titles.
Once his competitive days were over, the Scappoose native turned to coaching. He was the head wrestling coach at Roseburg High School for three years, assisted Dale Thomas at OSU and ran Lehigh’s program for 13 seasons.
Strobel was the U.S. Olympic head coach in 2000 and spent parts of two decades working with USA Wrestling. He was an administrator during his final years at Lehigh before retiring in 2019.
I was sad to hear Strobel passed away last Thursday. He apparently died in his sleep. He was 68.
Strobel dealt with cancer a few years ago. His wife, Donna — they were married for over 45 years — died on Jan. 12. She was 67.
They’re survived by two daughters, Jennifer and Christine, and their families.
Strobel’s death hit many of his former wrestlers hard, including 1981 RHS graduate Mark Rodriquez. He was a two-time state champion for the Indians at 115 pounds, going 76-0 his last two high school seasons.
“I’m deeply saddened by his loss,” said Rodriguez, who went on to wrestle two years for the Beavers and lettered in 1982 and ’84. “He was a huge influence with me. His impact on my life ... I can’t say enough about him shaping me as a young man.
“He was like a father figure. Without his guidance, I probably wouldn’t have been going to college.”
Rodriguez, a four-time district champ, recalled Strobel being calm, cool and collected as a coach. One of the highlights for Rodriguez was making a trip to Italy as a member of the Oregon Cultural Exchange Team in 1980. Strobel was one of the coaches for the team.
“That was a fantastic time in my life,” said Rodriguez, now 57 who lives in Hanford, California, and is a safety coordinator at Producers Dairy in Fresno. “I enjoyed competing at a high level.
“(Greg) told me just react and go with the flow, don’t be so analytical. Go out and do what you do and never quit. Practice like it’s a regular match and never take it easy on your teammates.”
Strobel taught business during his time at RHS. Early in his fourth season as the Tribe’s head coach, he was given an offer he couldn’t refuse — an assistant position under Thomas at OSU. Strobel left Roseburg in mid-January and assistant Mike Gould directed the team for the remainder of Roseburg’s 1980-81 season.
“I was disappointed (upon learning about Strobel’s decision) at the time,” Rodriguez admitted. “I was looking forward to winning it (state) again with him in my corner.”
Strobel recruited Rodriguez to Oregon State.
Another RHS standout who ended up wrestling for the Beavers during that time was Jim Baumgardner. He was a regular at 177 pounds, 190 and heavyweight from 1981-84, and ranks third on the career wins list (155). He won three Pac-10 championships and his 52 victories during the 1982-83 season remains an OSU record.
Baumgardner was a two-time NCAA placer, finishing second as a senior at 190 in 1984.
"I'm shocked and devastated. I wake up every day and can't believe Greg's gone," Baumgardner said. "Greg was a larger than life figure to me. His lasting legacy is the positive impact he made on people's lives. It just wasn't about wrestling, it was about the development of young men."
Baumgardner, 58, lives in Pullman, Washington, and has been retired for three years after last serving as CEO for a private company in Boise, Idaho.
"The Monday before his passing, me and Greg were on a Zoom call together," Baumgardner said. "He was much more than a coach. He touched so many lives."
Strobel’s wife, who attended OSU, was the owner of Calico Cupboard in Roseburg, featuring handsewn fabric and specialty gift shop items where she also offered sewing classes. She later worked for the USA Wrestling Officials Association.
After winning three consecutive state titles at 191 pounds for Scappoose High, Strobel joined Thomas’ successful program in Corvallis.
Strobel turned in an outstanding career for the Beavers, compiling a 124-5-1 record over four years. He won back-to-back national crowns at 190, finishing unbeaten during his junior and senior seasons. The three-time Pac-8 champ and All-American still holds the OSU record for consecutive wins (74) and was selected the Most Outstanding Wrestler at the NCAAs in 1973.
Strobel was inducted into the OSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1993, the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2012 and Oregon Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.
He had a 189-83-1 dual meet record at Lehigh in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, guiding the Mountain Hawks to six Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association titles. Strobel coached 30 All-Americans, including two NCAA champs.
“I’m having a hard time wrapping my head around Greg’s passing,” said Pat Santoro, the current Lehigh head coach who served as an assistant for eight seasons under Strobel. “He was a man so full of life and has been a part of mine for many years. He was a great mentor coach, and friend.
“Greg lived an amazing life and accomplished so much. He made such a positive impact on the sport of wrestling and an even greater impact on his wrestlers. He loved to teach, whether it was wrestling, fishing or woodworking, and was good at it.”
