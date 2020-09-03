It’s impossible to forget about a tie in a state championship football game, even 30 years later.
That’s what happened in the Oregon high school 1990 Class 4A final, when Roseburg and Tigard battled to a 14-14 standoff before 8,028 at Portland’s Civic Stadium.
The tie deprived the second-ranked Indians (13-0-1) of a perfect season, while No. 5 Tigard (12-1-1) earned a piece of the crown in its first appearance in the title contest.
Back then, the Kansas Plan was in effect by the Oregon School Activities Association during the regular season and throughout the playoffs to break ties, but not in the championship game so no overtime was played.
That game ended up being the last state final to end in a tie as overtime was later added for the championship game, guaranteeing a winner.
The 1990 finish was a tough pill for the Indians, who had lost the previous three state championship contests, to swallow.
It was a defensive battle until the fourth quarter, when the two clubs combined for three touchdowns.
Tigard took its first lead of the contest at 7-6 with 2:33 left, but Roseburg regained the advantage with 48 seconds left when Tate Muir caught an 8-yard pass from Todd Black and Greg Fogle ran in the two-point conversion.
But the Tigers came through with a clutch drive, marching 67 yards in 39 seconds for the tying points. Jacob Johnson wrestled the ball away from Black in the end zone and hauled in a 23-yard TD pass from Danny McGinley with four seconds remaining to pull Tigard within one.
Tigard coach Craig Hastin decided to have his team kick the extra point and go for the tie, instead of going for two and the win. Johnson’s kick was good and the state big-school classification had co-champions.
I was the Roseburg football beat writer for The News-Review that season and was among many who didn’t understand why Tigard wouldn’t want to try for the win. I know what the guy on the other side would’ve done.
“There was no time left and I thought we’d done a lot of good things and didn’t deserve to lose,” Hastin said of his decision.
Hastin’s call was supported by his players.
“We played it safe, but coach made the right choice,” tailback/linebacker Jeremy Asher told me. “You have to respect Roseburg’s defense.”
“Coming back and knowing we didn’t lose feels great,” tight end Jason Paloma added.
The Tigard players and coaches were in a celebratory mood afterwards, but most of the Indians were upset about letting an outright state championship slip through their grasp.
“I’ll be honest, I feel bad right now,” Roseburg coach Thurman Bell said in the locker room. “We’ll look back at this in a few weeks and know we played a great game against a great team. Nobody beat us and we’ve got to remember that.”
I felt the Tribe was destined for an outright championship. The Indians had a tremendous senior class and were talented and deep. Roseburg had dominated No. 1 Sunset 37-0 in the semifinals at Eugene’s Autzen Stadium and I believed it had all sorts of matchup advantages against Tigard, which eliminated No. 8 Ashland 21-6 in the semis.
It didn’t work out that way. The Tigers outgained Roseburg 318-203, 270 yards coming through the air. Fogle, who later would be selected the 4A Offensive Player of the Year, was the top rusher with 123 yards on 18 carries.
It was a strong performance by the Roseburg defense led by Muir (15 tackles), Rich Ruhl (12 tackles) and Barry Boettcher (11 tackles). The Indians stopped Tigard three times inside the 10-yard line.
“Sure, I’m a little disappointed but this is better than a loss,” Fogle said. “At least we have a blue trophy to take home.”
“It feels like it was a loss,” said Ruhl, a tight end/linebacker who missed six games after breaking a bone in his right leg. “We wanted to win it really bad. They should have a champion in a championship game.”
Black said, “We were so close, that’s what makes it hard to accept. But getting a piece of it is better than nothing at all.”
The Indians were well represented when the all-state teams were announced.
In addition to Fogle, Ruhl made the first team offense as a tight end despite playing less than half the season due to the injury. Linemen Tim Perry and Brad Simmons and placekicker Daniel Olsson were second-team selections.
Ruhl, Simmons and Muir made the first team on defense, and Boettcher was a second-team pick.
Bell was voted Coach of the Year.
You can listen to a broadcast of the 1990 state final at 7 p.m. Friday on The Score, 1490 (AM) and 92.3 (FM). It will be one of several classic Roseburg football games that sports director Joey Keeran plans to air this fall, in place of Roseburg’s 2020 season that has been moved to March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.