I’m not going to lie — I don’t remember too much about the 1979 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, which was held on Tuesday, July 17 at the Kingdome in Seattle.
My American Legion baseball team (Richey’s Markets of Corvallis) was on a road trip through Kent, Washington, at the time and we were lucky enough to get tickets and attend the 50th edition of the Midsummer Classic. I do recall it was a rush to be one of the 58,905 fans in attendance for the first MLB All-Star Game held in Seattle.
That would be the only year the Kingdome would play host to the MLB All-Star Game as it was demolished on March 26, 2000, following the arrival of a beautiful new facility called Safeco Field on July 15, 1999.
Seattle hosted the All-Star Game for the second time on July 10, 2001. The 93rd All-Star contest will be played Tuesday night in Seattle at T-Mobile Park, which took over the naming rights from Safeco in 2018.
Let’s take a look back at the 1979 All-Star game.
The contest was full of future Hall of Famers: Jim Rice, Nolan Ryan, Steve Carlton, Mike Schmidt, Dave Winfield, Gaylord Perry, Bruce Sutter, Johnny Bench, Gary Carter, Ted Simmons, Joe Morgan, Lou Brock, Carl Yastrzemski, George Brett, Rod Carew and Reggie Jackson.
Pete Rose (Phillies) also played in that game, and would be in the Hall if not for betting on baseball games during his playing and managerial career with the Reds.
Wow. What talent.
The National League pulled out a 7-6 victory over the AL, with the Senior Circuit winning for the eighth straight year. It marked the AL’s 16th loss in the last 17 All-Star tilts.
Ron Guidry, the AL Cy Young Award winner for the New York Yankees in 1978 after going 25-3 with a 1.74 ERA during the regular season, issued a bases-loaded walk to Lee Mazzilli (Mets) with two outs in the top of the ninth inning to force in Morgan (Reds) with the winning run.
Carlton (Phillies) and Ryan (Angels) were the starting pitchers. Fred Lynn (Red Sox) and Mazzilli homered in the contest. Tommy Lasorda (Dodgers) and Bob Lemon (Yankees) were the managers.
NL rightfielder Dave Parker (Pirates) was selected the game’s MVP thanks to two outstanding throws which saved a couple of runs. At the plate, Parker was 1-for-3 with a single and sacrifice fly.
The one play I remember the best was Parker retiring Rice (Red Sox) at third base with a perfect throw in the bottom of the seventh. Parker lost Rice’s bloop flyball to right in the lights, but was able to retrieve the ball off the artificial turf in time and gun down Rice, who was attempting to stretch a double into a triple.
Parker threw another strike from the outfield in the ninth, getting Brian Downing (Angels) at home following a single by Craig Nettles (Yankees). Carter (Expos), the catcher, did a nice job of blocking the plate and applied the tag.
“This game has had everything,” said Joe Garagiola, who called the contest for NBC along with Tony Kubek and Tom Seaver.
It certainly was a thrill to be in Seattle some 44 years ago for the Midsummer Classic.
BILL STOUT. A man who turned in a successful advertising career with The News-Review for several years passed away recently. He was 85.
Bill and his wife, Brenda, were married for nearly 55 years. They raised two children, and also had three children from his first marriage. They had seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
“He was also gifted with a witty sense of humor and generous nature,” his obituary read.
Bill was a sports fan — he followed the Beavers and San Francisco Giants — and we’ll cherish his friendship.
