Going around the horn with a variety of subjects:
In a normal year, the Oregon School Activities Association’s fall sports season would’ve started on Thursday with some prep volleyball matches.
Football teams would’ve been involved this weekend with jamborees and the Roseburg Orange and Black scrimmage is usually held at Finlay Field.
But as you all know, 2020 has turned out to be a year like no other due to the coronavirus pandemic which began to rear its ugly head in mid-March. It’s been a forgettable year ever since for high school athletes and coaches, who saw their spring seasons get canceled.
There will be no local high school fall sports for fans to enjoy in September, October and November. The pandemic forced the OSAA to move all fall sports (football, volleyball, soccer and cross country) to March, when spring sports (baseball, softball, track and field, tennis and golf) are usually getting underway.
Winter sports (basketball, wrestling and swimming) tentatively will open competition on Jan. 11. Spring sports are set to begin May 3.
What a drag. Not having Friday night football in the fall is depressing, that’s just how I feel.
The News-Review is normally working on its football tab — a preview of Douglas County’s 14 high school teams — right now. That’s not happening this year.
However, we have come up what we feel will be a worthy special sports edition.
“After They Played” will include stories on former county athletes and coaches from the past. On the list are Knute Buehler, Sophia (Alexander) Morris, Paul Brothers, Kent Wigle, Chris Thompson, Rosa Gutierrez, Gene Forman, Jamie Dunn, Justin Parnell, Maranda Brownson, Kai Wolfe and Dan Hicks.
The edition will publish Sept. 10.
•
I see the Umpqua United Soccer Club received initial approval to make improvements at Roseburg’s Fir Grove Park soccer complex, including installation of one or two turf fields and new lighting.
That’s a good thing for the community.
I would also like to see the two Stewart Park softball fields near the YMCA — home of the Roseburg Indians during the spring and used for community play in the summer — get some turf.
Bill Gray Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field, a terrific baseball facility, finally got turf late last year. Those softball fields deserve turf, too.
•
Joey Keeran, the sports director at The Score, has announced there will be some classic Roseburg High football broadcasts this fall on KSKR-AM (1490) and FM (92.3).
The 1990 state championship game between Roseburg and Tigard, which ended in a 14-14 tie at Civic Stadium in Portland, kicks off the schedule at 7 p.m. Sept. 4.
Keeran said he hopes to run classic RHS games through October.
•
Has the 2019-20 NBA season been a bust for the Portland Trail Blazers?
I would say no.
Yes, they were without two starters (Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins) to open the season and struggling when regular season play was halted on March 12 because of COVID-19. But they got all their players healthy by the time the season re-started in late July and Damian Lillard (the MVP of the seeding games in the NBA bubble) willed them into the playoffs.
Without Lillard, who’s out with a knee injury, the Blazers will get eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of the first round Saturday, but I was impressed with their grit down the stretch. They need to add a talented veteran player or two in the offseason to be considered a serious contender in the competitive Western Conference next year.
•
For those of you who don’t know, Monday will mark the final day of work at The News-Review for veteran newsman Dan Bain.
Bainer, who turns 70 on Thursday, is retiring. It’s true.
There hasn’t been a more likeable media face in the community than Dan, who came to Roseburg in 1974 and joined KQEN radio three years later. He was the voice of Roseburg High sports and Dr. Stewart’s American Legion baseball, then went to work for KPIC-TV in 1992.
The News-Review added Dan to our editorial staff four years ago, and it’s been awesome having the former Pleasant Hill baseball star in the newsroom.
Myself and Dan traveled together on road trips for Roseburg football games, and Dan talked me into being his color man while I was the beat writer for the newspaper. We covered some outstanding games from 1986-91 and watched the Indians advance to four consecutive state championship games during that time.
Congratulations on your retirement Bainer. You’ve earned it.
The good news for Sutherlin High fans is Dan isn’t retiring from announcing games on the radio. He’s planning to call the action for basketball and football in 2021.
