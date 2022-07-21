News-Review Sports Editor
Paying tribute to a couple of Roseburg friends who recently passed away:
MARAH BAKER
I attended a Celebration of Life last weekend for the 2009 graduate of Roseburg High School, who died on July 1 while doing what she absolutely loved — working out. She was taken from us at way-too-early of an age, 31.
I met Marah back in 2004 when she played eighth-grade girls basketball at Fremont Middle School. I coached girls basketball with Marah’s mother, Angela, whose pride and joy were her two daughters (LaRae was the younger one).
I had an opportunity to follow and cover Marah’s athletic career in high school and she was certainly a fierce competitor. She was a second-team All-Southwest Conference goalkeeper in soccer and received honorable mention All-SWC in basketball as a senior, and went on to play college soccer.
Then Marah really amped up her life.
She became a CrossFit athlete in late 2012 and four years later achieved her dream of being a professional athlete when she was recruited by the San Francisco Fire in the Pro-Grid League of CrossFit. She qualified to compete individually in the CrossFit Regionals, representing CrossFit Dragonfire of Portland.
She focused on powerlifting during the last two years of her life and was training for a competition in September.
Away from the gym, Marah was a sweetheart of a person. Those who spoke about her at the Celebration of Life remembered her fondly. Here’s a few examples.
“She was a bright light. Everybody loved her.”
“Didn’t have a mean bone in her body. Her smile was contagious.”
“I’ll always remember her smile.”
“An amazing listener. So very giving. She was driven.”
“She was so strong. So determined. She could do anything and had so much left to do.”
“Her eyes just twinkled. Marah had character. She was a wonderful mommy.”
Marah’s mother summed her up perfectly.
“Be kind to every kind, that was my Marah. She loved people.”
Marah was a devoted mother and engaged to Bo Younker, a name you might recognize as an outstanding athlete during his high school days. He was a state champion wrestler at South Umpqua and played a big role in Umpqua Valley Christian’s state Class 2A/1A baseball championship in 2009.
Marah’s three children include Aedan Baker, 10; Rogue Younker, 2; and Raelyn Younker, three months. They will be reminded what a special mother they had.
JODY ROOT
A terrific woman who contributed so much to the Roseburg community over the years as a teacher and coach died on April 28. She was 83.
Jody graduated from Myrtle Point High School and Oregon State University, then made her mark in Roseburg, starting at Joseph Lane Junior High.
She helped establish a local soccer program, a girls softball team, Little League and Babe Ruth baseball and special education sports. Jody was the girls tennis coach at Roseburg High for around 25 years.
The 1991 RHS girls tennis team finished third in the state tournament. The doubles team of Jennifer Root (Jody’s daughter) and Julie Early was the state runner-up.
“She was a wonderful mother,” said Jeremy Root, one of her two sons who has been the RHS girls tennis coach for nine years. “I always say she really liked kids more than people. She never had problems with anyone she coached.”
While Jody coached most girls sports, she played on the Roseburg Timber Jills, a major girls softball team.
“Mom was really into softball,” Jeremy Root said.
Jody was showered with compliments on Facebook.
“Proud to call Jody a good friend,” wrote Bill McDaniel. “She was a great athlete in her younger days. I have never seen a woman hit a softball like Jody.”
“One of the greatest human beings I was blessed to meet in my life,” wrote JB Fullerton. “She certainly inspired me as a youth sports coach.”
Jody and John Root were married for 58 years. They had three children: James, Jennifer and Jeremy, and there are six grandchildren.
