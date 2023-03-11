If there was a Mount Rushmore list for the greatest Roseburg High School sports fans ever, Ron Beamer would be at the top of it — wouldn’t he?
Beamer, who’s still considered one of the Indians’ best baseball players of all-time since his graduation from RHS in 1958, passed away on Feb. 10 in Roseburg. He was 83.
Ron was one of Clarence Sr. and Beatrice Beamer’s six children. Three brothers — Wally, Ron and Jim — played pro baseball. Nub, a standout at Oregon State University, played in the Canadian Football League.
Ron headed the Beam Team, which also consisted of Tom Rise, Larry Goetz and Dale Johnson. They rarely missed a Roseburg sporting event, and supported other area high school teams as well.
“A character like no other and more generous than anyone,” was how his younger brother Jim announced Ron’s passing on Facebook.
“We met each other in the seventh grade in 1952 and Ron was my closest friend for all our lives,” said Mike Hatfield, who was in the Class of ‘58 and a teammate of Beamer’s in baseball. “He was a special person ... he was nice to everybody and enjoyed talking to people. I think he wanted to be an entertainer.
“He was a very conservative person and saved his money, and took care of his family well. He was one of a kind.”
Rise, who worked for Umpqua Dairy for 44 years and now lives in Seal Beach, California, was also in the Class of ‘58.
“I can’t get my head around it that he’s gone. I hate it,” Rise wrote in an email. “I loved that guy like a brother, we were the best of buds in high school. Ron was the real deal. The real classic was if he saw you in a crowd he would yell out, ‘Hi Tom, when did you get out of jail?’
“But with all that teasing I saw him open up his wallet to all of those kids many, many times. He loved the Roseburg kids and they got a kick out of him when he gave them a bad time. He was a great fan of Roseburg sports.”
Here are a few of the Facebook tributes that came out following Ron’s death.
Bob Beal: “What a wonderful guy. He used to come out after the games and buy pizzas and pass them out to us. We told him he shouldn’t be so generous with us and he always said, ‘Money’s no object to the ‘Beam.’
“One of my friends had the idea of having a wallet made for him with that phrase and we gave it to him (in 1984). I bumped into him once at a game in the late 2000s and he showed me he still had the wallet we gave him, though it was really worn. He was one of my favorite memories growing up in the ‘Burg.”
Brad Middleton: “One of his many sayings was ‘What’s happening little pal?’ I even got my first speeding ticket driving his vehicle with him to Portland for a football game. He will always be one of my heroes.”
Carolyn Callahan: “He was such a kind and positive guy. He never missed a sporting event in the 37 years I was at RHS.”
Mike Cornutt: “He was a great guy and bundle of humor. He was the best supporter of girls and boys sports at RHS ever. RIP DaBeam.”
Barry Smith: “He made you feel good every time you were around him. The Beamer boys were all like that.”
He was a talent on the baseball diamond. Ron Beamer was a member of the 1956 Lockwood Motors American Legion team — dubbed the “Douglas County Wonder Kids” — that advanced to the Legion World Series in Bismarck, North Dakota. That team was coached by Bill Harper.
Ron, who threw left and batted right, was the Most Outstanding Player for the State team in the inaugural State-Metro High School Baseball Series in 1958.
“He was a line drive hitter and a good glove at first base,” remembered Glide’s John Livingston, who played on the 1956 Legion team. “It was kind of like a Ted Williams swing.”
Beamer was married to his second wife, Carol, for 47 years. She died on March 30, 2016, following a battle with cancer. She was 69.
Ron lived his final years at Riverview Terrace in Roseburg. We thank him for all the smiles and jokes he brought to us.
A Celebration of Life for Ron is scheduled for April 8 at RHS’s Robertson Memorial Gym, beginning at 11 a.m.
Andy Thompson, the grandson of former Roseburg High School football coach Roy Thompson, is now in charge of Sacramento State University’s football program.
The 42-year-old Thompson became the 12th football coach in school history when he was hired in December and replaced Troy Taylor, who succeeded David Shaw as Stanford’s head coach.
Thompson served as the Hornets’ defensive coordinator and linebackers coach since 2019. He was part of a staff that won 30 games and lost eight, captured three Big Sky Conference titles and made three NCAA Football Championship Subdivision playoff appearances.
Prior to coming to Sacramento State, Thompson spent 13 seasons at Northern Arizona University, including the final 10 as defensive coordinator.
A native of Walla Walla, Washington, Thompson played for the University of Montana for four seasons (1999, 2001-03). The Grizzlies won five Big Sky championships and one national championship (2001) during his career in Missoula. He played in 44 career games with 103 total tackles, including 8.5 tackles for loss.
Thompson graduated with a degree in health enhancement from Montana in May of 2004. He and his wife, Mikal, have three sons: Mac, Austin and Teague.
Roy Thompson was Roseburg High’s head coach from 1958-63, compiling a 44-15-1 record.
The 1961 RHS team brought the town its first state football championship, defeating Beaverton 25-0 to finish unbeaten at 12-0. The Indians didn’t allow a point in three playoff games.
Roy Thompson died on Feb. 20, 1993, in Walla Walla following a bout with cancer. He was 66.
Congratulations to Andy Thompson. We’re looking forward to seeing what he can accomplish as a college head coach.
