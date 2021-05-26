This column is long overdue.
But better late than never, as they say.
Some current or former prominent individuals in the community have left us this year and they deserve some mention.
Richard “Sid” Toleno — One of Roseburg’s most likeable individuals passed away on March 8 from natural causes. He was 81.
Sid played a big role with the Douglas County Softball Association, serving as president for over 35 years. He loved coaching and playing with the Tradesmen.
Toleno also was a coach with the RHS boys lacrosse program.
Sid attended Elsinore Naval and Military School in Southern California, and Las Vegas High School. He owned over 2,000 baseball hats and enjoyed traveling.
He was survived by his wife, Diana (Coombe), four daughters, two brothers, one sister and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces. Sid’s first wife, Dianna (Hayen), died in 2010. He was preceded in death by sons Norm and Morgan.
A class act. Thank you Sid for all you did for the slowpitch softball community.
Rex Domaschofsky — The long-time teacher and coach at Roseburg’s Fremont Junior High died on March 5. He was 84.
Known as “Mr. D,” Rex coached football, basketball and track at Fremont for 31 years and taught for 35. Mr. D was the head ninth-grade football coach for 30 seasons (1964-93), helping hundreds of kids move up to the high school program at Roseburg.
The Dallas, Oregon, native retired to travel around Europe, hunt, fish and garden. But most importantly, being the best grandfather to his granddaughters, according to his obituary published in The News-Review.
Rex was survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia; three children and many grandchildren. His son, Matt, was a starting center and defensive end on Roseburg’s 1981 state championship football team and selected to the RHS football all-time team.
Rex played football at Willamette University in Salem before going into education.
“We lost a good one,” said Matt Domaschofsky, who works for C.H. Guenther & Son in San Antonio, Texas. “It had a lot to do with him taking kids under his wing. We had 200 stories on Facebook 24 hours within his death. You don’t realize how neat he treated people.”
Darrel Bollman — The 1975 Roseburg High School graduate died on Jan. 7 from heart disease at his home in Keizer. He was 64.
He was a multi-sport athlete at Roseburg High. Bollman was a member of the Tribe’s first state championship wrestling team under coach Ron Hicks in 1974. Bollman won the 178-pound title as a junior, and was part of a talented squad that included Gary Bailey (state champ at 157), Dan Siegel (second at 168), Bob Matthews (third at 148) and Barry Zeigler (fourth at 191).
Bollman placed third at state at 168 as a senior in 1975 and saw his 56-match winning streak end with a loss in the quarterfinals. Roseburg finished second in the team standings that year under Ed Burton.
Darrel was also a standout in football, earning all-state honors at guard and defensive tackle for Thurman Bell’s Indians.
“We were real good friends (in high school). I never knew anyone who didn’t like Darrel,” remembered Al Corder, a football teammate who also graduated in 1975. “He was a champion by any description, he didn’t have any quit in him. What a warrior. Darrel always had a smile on his face.”
Bollman went on to wrestle at Oregon State University.
He left behind six children.
Jim Davidson — The 1971 Roseburg High graduate, one of four siblings who played at RHS, died on May 7. He was 68.
Jim was a standout basketball and baseball player at RHS. Jim turned in an impressive senior baseball season for the second-ranked Indians, helping them advance to the state semifinals before a 3-2 loss to eventual state champion Corvallis. Roseburg won the Southern Oregon Conference crown.
Davidson was a unanimous first-team selection on the SOC all-league team and played American Legion baseball. He went on to star at Linn-Benton Community College and played professionally in the San Francisco Giants organization.
At RHS, Jim received first-team all-SOC honors as a senior in basketball, leading the Indians in scoring (14.7) and was named their most outstanding player.
“Jim was a great athlete and an awesome guy. We had a lot of good times together,” said Ed Eaton, a 1971 RHS grad who was a teammate of Davidson in basketball and baseball. “He never talked about his accomplishments, he just performed. His personality was quiet and easy going.”
I got to play a little slowpitch softball with Jim in Roseburg during the Rag Merchant glory days in the late 1980s and what a fun guy to be around.
Jim was survived by his second wife, Debi Noel Davidson, children Ronda and Shawn Tew, a granddaughter, sisters Jan and Diane, brother Kelly and other relatives. Jim’s parents both passed away in 2020, Joanie on July 10 and Elden on Nov. 26.
