To say Taylor Stricklin has been busy since the start of the 2021-22 school year at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande would be an understatement.
The 5-foot-11 guard, a fifth-year senior for the EOU women's basketball team, is balancing her final season of college basketball with student teaching at Imbler High School, about a 20-minute drive from the EOU campus.
Stricklin — a former standout at Sutherlin High School and Umpqua Community College — carries a perfect 4.0 GPA while working on her Master's degree in teaching. She finished her undergraduate career with a 3.99 GPA while receiving her Bachelor's degree in Health & Human Performance.
"I'm not home for 14 hours a day (during the weekdays)," Stricklin said Friday in a phone interview before taking the court against Multnomah in a Cascade Collegiate Conference game in Portland. "It's a long day.
"I've loved every second of it (at Imbler teaching PE and health), it's blown away my expectations. It's cool the impact you can make on kids — you get to see them grow before your eyes."
Stricklin's career path has changed since she left UCC and arrived at Eastern Oregon three years ago.
"Teaching and education was never the plan. Nursing was where I was heading," she said. "It's hard to play sports and be in the nursing program, and I wanted to play (basketball one more season). My parents (Dave and Linda) encouraged me to do it. I applied late, and the Master's program worked with me."
Stricklin, like all other college athletes, didn't lose a year of eligibility last season due to the coronavirus pandemic. And she's made the most of her extra season playing the sport she loves.
The Mountaineers ended the regular season over the weekend with road wins over Multnomah and Warner Pacific, finishing 21-9 overall and tying for second with Southern Oregon in the CCC at 18-4.
Eastern Oregon is the No. 3 seed for the conference tournament, which begins Tuesday. The Mountaineers will host No. 6 Warner Pacific (13-14, 11-11 CCC) in a quarterfinal game at 7 p.m., needing a win to extend their season.
"It's been good. I'm grateful to have the opportunity to have an extra year," Stricklin said. "This year I've been able to appreciate it more.
"I'm proud of what we've accomplished. We've grown a lot as a team. We lost one of our key players (junior guard Beverly Slater) who tore an ACL. It took some time for us to adjust and learn how to play without her."
Stricklin, who was a first-team all-conference selection last year, is having another productive season.
She leads the team in rebounding (8.4 per game) and minutes played (35.8), and is tied for first with 15 blocked shots. Stricklin is second in scoring (13.4) and assists (2.2), and is shooting 42% from the field, 31% from 3-point range and 80% from the free-throw line.
Stricklin led the team in the final two regular season victories. She posted a double-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 62-45 win over Multnomah, and had 18 points with four 3-pointers, six boards and two steals in a 63-49 triumph against Warner Pacific Saturday.
"My role has changed for sure, but I'm happy how the season has played out," Stricklin said. "(Rebounding) is one thing I've added that I never did before. That's one of the great things about basketball — you can grow and change as a player, and there's always something to add to your game.
"I think I'm a more well-rounded player than in past years. I just want to do what the team needs in order for us to be successful."
Stricklin received another honor this week, getting selected to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District first team for the second year in a row.
Stricklin isn't dwelling on her basketball career possibly ending Tuesday or later this week.
"I'm trying not to let myself think about it," she said.
PASSINGS
Sorry to hear about the recent death of Steve Fisher, a former athlete, teacher and coach at Douglas High School and also a prominent business owner in Winston.
He was 65.
Steve is still considered one of the top players to don a basketball uniform for the Trojans. He still ranks high on the school's all-time scoring list with 1,077 points from 1971-74.
The 6-foot-2 forward turned in an outstanding senior season, averaging 18 points a game and receiving second-team all-state honors under coach Dick Puhl. Fisher led Douglas to third place in the Class AA state tournament, getting a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds in his final game against Lakeview.
He was also an all-conference wide receiver in football.
After completing college at Oregon State University. Fisher was the head coach for the Douglas boys basketball team for 12 years (two stints) ending in 1998. The Trojans had three seasons of 19 or more wins during his reign.
He was the owner of the 99 Bar & Grill and Willee's Cafe & Spirits. He loved shuffleboard.
Steve is survived by his wife, Dorothy, and their two sons, Forrest and Owen.
We're going to miss you, my friend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.