Fellowship.
It presents in many ways, often bringing out the best in us. At worship. At the fishing hole, at the bowling alley. Dinner nights with the new neighbors across the street.
During times of separation, fellowship pulls us closer together.
This week, we have witnessed an outpouring of fellowship after the on-field cardiac arrest suffered by Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin.
Thursday night, I witnessed fellowship I didn’t know I had longed for, at a location I wouldn’t have expected, with someone I have truly missed.
With a few hours to kill, I headed out to Glide for a multi-team dual meet wrestling event which officially kicked off the Class 3A Special District 3 season. I got my room-temperature can of Diet Coke and a Frito pie and sat midway up the grandstand near the mat closest to the gymnasium exit.
An old friend walks in front of me and says, “Don’t you hear that guy yelling ‘Donkey’ at you?” While she smiled, I remembered ‘Donkey’ was the least damaging of nicknames over the years, and immediately knew who was giving me the business.
I looked over my shoulder, saw the camouflage jacket, and identified the heckler. Seated right in front of him was a woman who for many years I’ve considered my second mom.
Relocating to their bench, I was thrilled to see Helen, two of her sons and their partners. I wasn’t worried so much about her sons; I see them on a fairly regular basis. Who I had not seen in 20-plus years was Helen.
Helen is 90, and her memory is fading.
On a random Thursday night, though, with two wrestling mats rolled out in the Glide High School gym, Helen was in her 50s again.
Her smile was brilliant. She knew exactly what was going on with every match, even if she couldn’t express it in words. Her two youngest sons flanked her, and for me that turned the book back several chapters. In the early 1980s and ’90s, her three youngest sons were consistently competing for a state wrestling championship. I can’t help but think that watching the boys and girls taking the mat Thursday night, it reminded Helen of all of the road trips, all of the tournaments. Watching her sons succeed in what by far was their superior sport.
As I watched all of this, chatting with her sons, I watched Helen. I don’t know if glee is the correct word, but her shoulders were a little higher. The smile on her face felt permanent. She had no clue who I was, and that was perfectly OK. I have known her youngest son for more than 40 years.
I’ve covered 22 state wrestling tournaments, and the one thing that hooked me into the sport was the camaraderie.
The son sobbing after losing a state championship match, and his father embracing him in the second level of Memorial Coliseum. A young man from McNary High School with no legs winning a state championship. The 98-pound kid from Dallas in 1991 who showed off his state championship bracket one row in front of me at the Pirate Palace at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.
The tears in defeat and the leaps in victory, they matter, but they pass with time. The look on Helen’s face Thursday night: unforgettable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.