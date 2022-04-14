2022 PRA SCHEDULE

At Douglas County Speedway

Most Events Weather Permitting

May 7 — Season Opener: Hornets, mini stocks, super stocks, hardtops, sport mods.

May 14 — Hornets, mini stocks, super stocks, hardtops, sport mods.

June 11 — Hornets, mini stocks, super stocks, hardtops, sport mods.

June 18 — Roseburg Forest Products: Hornets, mini stocks, super stocks, hardtops, sport mods.

July 4 — Can-Am Challenge: Hardtops, hornets, mini stocks, super stocks, sport mods.

July 9 — Graffiti street drags.

July 16 — Hornets, mini stocks, super stocks, hardtops, sport mods.

July 23 — Roy Harvey Classic: Sport mods, hornets, mini stocks, super stocks, hardtops.

Aug. 13 — Fair Races: Hornets, mini stocks, super stocks, hardtops, sport mods.

Aug. 20 — Hornet's Nest 50: Hornets, mini stocks, super stocks, hardtops, sport mods.

Aug. 27 — Championship Night: Hornets, mini stocks, super stocks, hardtops, sport mods.

Oct. 29 — Track N' Treat Enduro 200.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.