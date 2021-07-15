The Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley will host a 3-on-3 basketball tournament on Aug. 21.
The coed tournament is open to boys and girls in grades 5/6. Each team is permitted four players and one coach.
Registration opens Monday and closes Aug. 13. Players must register as a team; the B&G is not responsible for forming teams or assigning coaches.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley is located at 1144 NE Cedar St.
Information: Jordan Steele, 541-440-9505.
