MYRTLE CREEK — The South Umpqua Bowhunters have scheduled a 3D Fun Shoot for Sunday at the range next to a transfer site off Dole Road via exit 108.
Registration runs from 8 to 11 a.m. Classes include unlimited, limited, freestyle, barebow and traditional.
Registration fees are $12 for adults, $5 for youth (13-17), $25 for families and $20 for couples. Cubs/pee wees are free.
Information: 541-863-6841 and 541-863-7824.
