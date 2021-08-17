Brandon Ash of Roseburg was the winner of the Outlaw 100 main event in the Pacific Racing Association program Saturday night at Douglas County Speedway.
Due to a delay from an accident during the hardtops feature, the Outlaw 100 race was shortened to 50 laps.
Other main event winners included Kieri Smith of Myrtle Point (mini stocks) and Kyran Greene of Winston (hardtops).
Greg Hickman of Sutherlin is recovering from serious injuries sustained in the hardtops race.
The next scheduled event is the Mod Shootout on Aug. 28, with hornets, sport mods and hardtops in action.
Saturday's Results
Main Events
Outlaws
1. Brandon Ash, Roseburg; 2. Kyran Greene, Winston; 3. John Doyle, Roseburg; 4. Brian Smith, Albany; 5. Mike Batman, Wilbur; 6. Donnie Fain, Winston; 7. Steve Smith, Winston; 8. Dale Roth, Roseburg.
Mini Stocks
1. Kieri Smith, Myrtle Point; 2. Karl Smith, Myrtle Point; 3. Chuck Jacobs, Roseburg; 4. Dale Roth, Roseburg.
Hardtops
1. Kyran Greene, Winston; 2. Brian Smith, Albany; 3. Harlan Cox, Glide; 4. Donnie Fain, Winston; 5. Mike Batman, Wilbur; 6. Steve Smith, Winston; 7. Greg Hickman, Sutherlin; 8. Troy Gasner, Roseburg.
