Ricky Ashley of Cottage Grove was the winner in the Pacific Racing Association's Easter Egg Hunt Enduro race on Saturday afternoon at Douglas County Speedway.
The event, a 200-lap race, kicked off the 2021 local racing season.
Rob Thomas, the PRA president, said 26 drivers started the race and there were a few accidents along the way.
Bart Pulse of Roseburg finished second, Tom Elam of Powers was third, Brandon Norton of Springfield placed fourth and Pete Lemon of Winston finished fifth.
The official PRA season opener, a double points race, will be held on May 1, weather permitting. The program will include mini figure 8’s, hornets, mini stocks, super stocks, sport mods and hardtops.
Information: www.douglascountyspeedway.com.
