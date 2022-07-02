From the players competing and hustling on the field to the fans providing encouragement from behind the fences, it was a festive atmosphere during the opening day of the Bash of the ’Burg youth baseball tournament on Saturday at Roseburg’s Gaddis Park.
In addition to four Umpqua Valley Cal Ripken All-Star teams, squads from Florence, Coos Bay, Eugene/Springfield, North Bend, Newport, Coquille and Myrtle Point are participating in the two-day tournament.
“It’s phenomenal. The support from the community has been outstanding,” said Tom Willis, the head coach of the Umpqua Valley 10-U All-Stars. “We couldn’t do it without our sponsors. The kids are so grateful to have the nice equipment we have.”
“A good turnout today,” added Josh Wagner, who guides the Umpqua Valley 12-U All-Stars. “It’s a great community builder for us.”
The local teams all finished 3-0 in pool play.
In Rookies 8-U machine pitch, Umpqua Valley defeated Coquille River 7-4, North Bend 20-2 and Coos Bay 19-4.
In Minors 9-10, the Umpqua Valley 9-U All-Stars beat Florence A 10-5, Coos Bay B 13-7 and Willamette Valley 9-5.
The Umpqua Valley 10-U All-Stars downed Florence B 20-4, Coos Bay A 6-5 and North Bend 11-8.
In Majors 12-U, Umpqua Valley defeated Myrtle Point 4-2, Coos Bay 16-1 and Willamette Valley 11-U 15-0.
The Umpqua Valley 9-U and 10-U All-Stars are the top two seeds for bracket play Sunday. Their opening games are scheduled for 10 a.m.
The Umpqua Valley 12-U All-Stars will be the No. 2 seed behind Thurston, and play at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Willis, a Roseburg resident, is assisted on the 10-U team by Brett Whitaker, Kyle Season and Lance Whitaker. Among the players on the team is Willis’ son, Cade.
“We came out and hit the baseball well and played good defense,” Willis said. “That’s what we needed to get three wins.”
Willis has players from the Roseburg area, Glendale, Glide and Sutherlin on his All-Star team.
“The gratification I get (from coaching) is shaping these boys to become good young men, on and off the baseball field, and hopefully prepare them to be good members of the community,” Willis said. “If they choose to continue baseball, prepare them for the coaches they’re going to to see later on.
“We’re excited about this team, and are looking forward to more fun this summer.”
Wagner, who lives in Winchester, also has an opportunity to coach a son, Lane, on the 12-U team. Wagner is assisted by Pat Donner and Ryan Fox.
Umpqua Valley dominated Coos Bay in its last game of the day. Christian Korba crushed a three-run homer in the second inning and Crew Donner added a solo shot in the third.
“We’re all volunteers. It’s just great (to coach) because this is a conglomeration of a bunch of kids from all over the county,” said Wagner, who has players from Roseburg, Myrtle Creek, Glide, Glendale and Camas Valley on his team.
“The kids did great today. We preached to keep the gas pedal down and that’s what they did. We have a group of kids with great attitudes and that’s what makes it really fun.”
Certainly a fun Summer day at the ballpark for most of the people who attended the tournament.
