GLENDALE — Destiny Weaver entered Glendale with a police and fire escort.
The almost 17-year-old returned from wrestling at the national tournament in Fargo, North Dakota. She made it to the second round of the junior girls freestyle 117-pound competition.
“It feels nice to have the town there, supporting me,” Weaver said.
Glendale Mat Club President and Coach Brandon Wise said, “It’s nice that the town did that for her.
“We’ve worked so hard to rebuild our wrestling program,” Glendale Mat Club Vice President Summer Buck said, adding that involving the community has been integral in that process.
Glendale Mat Club has 28 kids and “the growth has been tremendous,” Buck said. Joining Glendale Mat Club is free with the stipulation that each member has to do at least five hours of community service.
“They have to give back to the community that’s giving to them,” Buck said.
The community paid for Weaver to travel and compete at the national competition in Fargo, but has also paid for other wrestlers to attend tournaments nationwide.
Weaver and Howard Lewelling qualified for the national tournament in Fargo, but due to family circumstances Lewelling was unable to go.
Weaver was unbeaten in Oregon High School wrestling until she got to the state tournament last year, where she finished third in the 4A/3A/2A/1A girls tournament. Her placement there qualified her for the spot on Team Oregon.
“When I was younger I was really into boy stuff and I wanted to try wrestling,” Weaver said. “People didn’t like that I was a tomboy, but that just made me want to do it more.”
Weaver hopes to be a state champion, a Reno champion and a Fargo champion, and an All-American, but that’s not all the incoming junior dreams of. “My end goal is to go to the Olympics,” Weaver said.
She wrestled with a knee injury this year, but is taking care of it before the high school season starts.
“Destiny is trying to be a great role model for all the girls,” Wise said. “We have a few young girls that are starting and she’s paving the way for other girls in Glendale.”
But she’s not the only one who’s seen success at Glendale.
The team brought the first team trophy since 2009 back to Glendale, had an All-American wrestler in Reno and went from having no scouts interested in the school to having 17 schools interested in Weaver alone.
When asked if she was still a tomboy, Weaver said, “Oh yeah. I get to show them I can do what they do. I’ve done everything they can do, maybe even more.”
Buck said the growth of the Glendale Mat Club is because of the kids on the team. The team, as well as the junior high and high school wrestling teams, are coached by Buck and Wise.
Aaron Martin is one of the other team leaders for the young, growing team, which also counts state placer Juan Ramirez among its wrestlers.
Wise said it’s possible Martin, Ramirez and Weaver each bring home a state title during the upcoming high school wrestling season.
“My hopeful plan is that we win a state championship in the next five years,” Wise said. “The biggest thing is lack in numbers. The more success, the more numbers. We try to get more students and that’s why kids club is free. Plus, if they’re with me, they’re not doing the dumb stuff.”
Wise grew up in Glendale and was able to get his education paid for through a wrestling scholarship.
“I learned to work hard when I was young and I was able to compete anywhere,” Wise said. “If I instill that in the kids when they’re young, then they don’t know any different. My biggest thing is training harder than anybody else.”
Glendale Mat Club is just getting started if Buck is to be believed. The nonprofit hopes to purchase a property in town to bring a gymnasium and health facility to Glendale.
