Douglas County Dirt Track racing sets opening weekend doubleheader
The News-Review
Tom Eggers
Sports Editor
May 9, 2023
Roseburg Racing Promotions Douglas County Dirt Track has scheduled an opening weekend doubleheader for Friday and Saturday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

The Friday card will include IHS sprint cars, late models, sport mods and hornets. The front gate will open at 5 p.m., hot laps begin at 6 and racing will follow.

Saturday, IHS sprint cars, dwarf cars, hardtops and hornets will be in action. Hot laps get underway at 6 and racing will follow.

Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors (55-and-over) and kids (ages 12-15) and $5 for children (6-11). Kids 5-and-under will be admitted free and pit passes are available for $35.

Information: Douglas County Dirt Track Facebook page.

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
