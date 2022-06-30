Rocky Plant rounds third base on his way to scoring a run for FX420 during a Douglas County Men’s Softball Association game against Copperhead Construction Dirty Dozen on Thursday at Sunshine Park in Roseburg.
Cody Ferch fields an infield groundball for the Copperhead Construction Dirty Dozen before tagging third base for an out during a Douglas County Men’s Softball Association game against FX420 on Thursday at Sunshine Park in Roseburg.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Copperhead Construction Dirty Dozen’s John Bruns swings at a pitch during a Douglas County Men’s Softball Association game against FX420 on Thursday at Sunshine Park in Roseburg.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Josh Sabin delivers a pitch for FX420 during a Douglas County Men’s Softball Association game against Copperhead Construction Dirty Dozen on Thursday at Sunshine Park in Roseburg.
The Douglas County Men’s Softball Association continued city league summer league play on Thursday night at Sunshine Park.
Eleven teams are participating during the 2022 season, currently playing on Monday and Thursday nights. The regular season runs through July and will be followed by a season-ending league tournament.
Scared Hitless leads the league with an 8-0 record. Jersey Lilly is second (7-1), followed by MSK True Value (6-3), Roseburg Police Department (6-3), Kane’s Mutineers (5-4), Businessmen (4-5), Hitters from Behind (4-5), Advanced Skin Care (3-6), Dirty Dozen (3-7), FX420 (2-7) and Umpqua.net (1-9).
