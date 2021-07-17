DOUGLAS COUNTY SOFTBALL ASSOCIATION

Standings Through July 16

Scared Hitless  19  1

Jersey Lilly  17   3

FX 420  11  8

MSK  11  8

Kane's Mutineers  11  8

Advanced Skin Care  10  9

Businessmen  10  11

D.C. Timberwolves  4  16

Scoreboard  4  17

American Home Lending  2  18

Thursday's Results

Scared Hitless 22, Businessmen 7

Kane's Mutineers 30, Scoreboard 10

Scared Hitless 26, FX 420 18

Scoreboard 18, Businessmen 17

Friday's Results

Jersey Lilly 21, Advanced Skin Care 17

Kane's Mutineers 28, American Home Lending 5

Advanced Skin Care 19, AHL 10

MSK 26, Douglas County Timberwolves 6

