DOUGLAS COUNTY SOFTBALL ASSOCIATION
Standings Through May 24
Jersey Lilly 5 0
Scared Hitless 4 1
MSK 4 1
Kane's Mutineers 5 2
Businessmen 4 2
FX 420 3 3
Scoreboard 1 4
Advanced Skin Care 1 5
D.C. Timberwolves 1 5
American Home Lending 0 5
May 19 Results
Jersey Lilly 23, D.C. Timberwolves 2
MSK 16, Businessmen 15
Kane's Mutineers 21, FX 420 20
Scoreboard 31, AHL 17
Friday's Results
Jersey Lilly 13, Scared Hitless 12
D.C. Timberwolves 25, AHL 16
Scared Hitless 37, Advanced Skin Care 6
Businessmen 15, D.C. Timberwolves 12
Monday's Results
FX 420 11, Advanced Skin Care 9
Kane's Mutineers 32, Scoreboard 6
Jersey Lilly 36, FX 420 11
MSK 17, Kane's Mutineers 10
