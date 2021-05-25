DOUGLAS COUNTY SOFTBALL ASSOCIATION

Standings Through May 24

Jersey Lilly  5  0

Scared Hitless  4  1

MSK  4  1

Kane's Mutineers  5  2

Businessmen  4  2

FX 420  3  3

Scoreboard  1  4

Advanced Skin Care  1  5

D.C. Timberwolves  1  5

American Home Lending  0  5

May 19 Results

Jersey Lilly 23, D.C. Timberwolves 2

MSK 16, Businessmen 15

Kane's Mutineers 21, FX 420 20

Scoreboard 31, AHL 17

Friday's Results

Jersey Lilly 13, Scared Hitless 12

D.C. Timberwolves 25, AHL 16

Scared Hitless 37, Advanced Skin Care 6

Businessmen 15, D.C. Timberwolves 12

Monday's Results

FX 420 11, Advanced Skin Care 9

Kane's Mutineers 32, Scoreboard 6

Jersey Lilly 36, FX 420 11

MSK 17, Kane's Mutineers 10

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Sports Editor

