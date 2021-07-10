DOUGLAS COUNTY SOFTBALL ASSOCIATION
Standings Through July 9
Scared Hitless 16 1
Jersey Lilly 15 2
FX 420 10 6
MSK 9 7
Kane's Mutineers 9 8
Advanced Skin Care 8 8
Businessmen 9 9
D.C. Timberwolves 4 14
Scoreboard 3 15
American Home Lending 2 15
Thursday's Results
Jersey Lilly 22, Advanced Skin Care 1
Jersey Lilly 7, Scoreboard 0 (forfeit)
FX 420 29, Businessmen 18
Friday's Results
Scared Hitless 24, D.C. Timberwolves 4
American Home Lending 25, Scoreboard 14
Scared Hitless 8, Kane's Mutineers 7
Advanced Skin Care 16, MSK 10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.