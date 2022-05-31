Special Olympics summer sign-ups set

Douglas County Special Olympics will hold its summer sports sign-ups at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.

The sports are bocce, track and field, and golf. Medicals must be current for athletes to compete. Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to attend.

Information: 541-677-9687.

