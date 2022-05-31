Douglas County Special Olympics summer sign-ups set Wednesday The News-Review Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email May 31, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Special Olympics summer sign-ups setDouglas County Special Olympics will hold its summer sports sign-ups at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.The sports are bocce, track and field, and golf. Medicals must be current for athletes to compete. Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to attend.Information: 541-677-9687. The News-Review React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Special Olympics Sign-up Sport Athletics Track And Field Bill Gray Legion Stadium Summer Champion Athlete Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Recall petition for Winston-Dillard school board member Roseburg Forest Products breaks ground on new sawmill One killed, three seriously injured in Wednesday crash near Diamond Lake One dead after officer-involved shooting Wednesday in Myrtle Creek Roseburg Schools continue to look to improve safety and security TOP JOBS News Review Carriers City of Canyonville is Hiring COASTAL FORESTER Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News In Season What's Up Helen Walker The Landing hosts a 'senior prom' for its residents Douglas County Special Olympics summer sign-ups set Wednesday
