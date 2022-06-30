Six drivers posted main event victories during the Pacific Racing Association's "We are Roseburg Night at the Races" program on June 18 at Douglas County Speedway.
Finishing first in their respective classes were Michael Kennerly of Sutherlin (hornets), Mark Pothoff of Newberg (sport mods), Brian Smith of Harrisburg (hardtops), Matt Klaas of Roseburg (super stocks), Waylon House of Roseburg (junior stingers) and Ben Forsman of Lakeside (mini stocks).
The next PRA program is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, highlighted by the Fourth of July Can-Am Challenge. In action will be hardtops, hornets, mini stocks, super stocks and sport mods.
June 18 Results
Main Events
Hornets
1. Michael Kennerly, Sutherlin; 2. Neil Pecor, Roseburg; 3. Burnie Bryant, Sutherlin; 4. Jack Vicari, Eugene; 5. Rich Dickenson, Roseburg; 6. Joe House, Roseburg; 7. Waylon House, Roseburg; 8. Bart Pulse, Roseburg; 9. Jake Gott, Winston; 10. Oden Gambill, Oakland; 11. Tyler Organ, Glide; 12. Sarah Hickman, Sutherlin; 13. Andrew Hill; 14. Brandon Belt, Sutherlin; 15. Ray Marshall; 16. Ryan Dickenson, Roseburg.
Sport Mods
1. Mark Pothoff, Newberg; 2. Riley Watson, Oakland; 3. Tom Elam, Powers; 4. Kalob Watson, Wilbur; 5. Monte Cox Jr., Oakland; 6. Blake Harvey, Albany; 7. Jim Smith, Roseburg; 8. John Harvey, Wilbur; 9. Troy Gasner, Roseburg; 10. Gage Sharp, Oakland; 11. Jesse Sharp, Oakland; 12. Dale Roth, Roseburg.
Hardtops
1. Brian Smith, Harrisburg; 2. Don Fain, Roseburg; 3. Jimmy Smith, Roseburg; 4. Chuck Jacobs, Roseburg; 5. Steve Hopkins, Winston; 6. Jim Smith, Roseburg.
Super Stocks
1. Matt Klaas, Roseburg; 2. John Doyle, Roseburg; 3. Bill Stewart; Dale Roth, DQ.
