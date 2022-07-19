Ryan Dickenson of Roseburg (hornets), Matt Klaas of Roseburg (super stocks), Karl Smith of Myrtle Point (mini stocks), Jimmy Smith of Roseburg (hardtops) and Kalob Watson of Wilbur (sport mods) had main event victories during Saturday's Pacific Racing Association "Timber Throwdown" program at Douglas County Speedway.
The next scheduled PRA event is this Saturday's Roy Harvey Classic, which will feature the sport mods. Qualifying starts at 4 p.m., followed by racing at 6.
Saturday's Results
Main Events
Hornets
1. Ryan Dickenson; 2. Michael Kennerly; 3. Neil Pecor; 4. Bart Pulse; 5. Brandon Belt; 6. Waylon House; 7. Tyler Organ; 8. Ray Marshall; 9. Oden Gambill; 10. Sarah Hickman; 11. Valerie West; 12. Joe House; 13. Andrew Hill; Burnie Bryant, dq; Rich Dickenson, dq.
Super Stocks
1. Matt Klaas; 2. Dale Roth; 3. John Doyle; 4. Quade Fox; 5. Larry Means; Rob Muellar, dq.
Mini Stocks
1. Karl Smith; 2. Ben Forsman; 3. Dale Roth; 4. Joey Duke; 5. Jimmy Smith.
Hardtops
1. Jimmy Smith; 2. Kyran Greene; 3. Chuck Jacobs; 4. Donnie Fain; 5. Robert Lavarico; 6. Jonah Smith; 7. Brian Lenihan; 8. Greg Hickman.
Sport Mods
1. Kalob Watson; 2. Tom Elam; 3. Riley Watson; 4. Mark Pothoff; 5. Jimmy Smith; 6. Monte Cox Jr.; 7. John Harvey; 8. Blake Harvey; 9. Jesse Sharp; 10. Gage Sharp.
