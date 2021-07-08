EUGENE PRO RODEO
July 2-4
Final Results
Bareback Riding — 1. Jess Pope, Waverly, Kan., 88 points; 2. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, 82; 3. Clay Stone, Blackfoot, Idaho, 81.5.
Team Roping — 1. Garrett Rogers, Baker City-Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 4.4 seconds; 2. Hayes Smith, Central Point-Justin Davis, Cottonwood, Calif., 4.7; 3. Jake Stanley, Hermiston-Bucky Campbell, Connell, Wash., 4.9.
Steer Wrestling — 1. Jesse Brown, Baker City, 4.8 seconds; 2. Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii, 5.0; 3. Dillon Hushour, Clovis, Calif., 5.2.
Tie-Down Roping — 1. Brushton Minton, Witter Spring, Calif., 8.3 seconds; 2. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif., 9.0; 3. (tie) Michael D. Pederson, Hermiston, and Bryce Barnes, Las Vegas, Nev., 9.2.
Saddle Bronc Riding — 1. Logan Hay, Wildwood, Ala., 86 points; 2. Charlie Barker, Terrebonne, 83; 3. Jesse James Kirby, Cheney, Wash., 81.
Barrel Racing — 1. Paige Jones, Wayne, Okla., 17.25 seconds; 2. Shelly Mull, Amity, 17.50; 3. Italy Sheehan, Shoshone, Idaho, 17.54; 7. Bailey Cline, Roseburg, 17.63.
Bull Riding — 1. Colby Demo, Red Bluff, Calif., 83.5 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.