Michael Kennerly, Joey Duke, Matt Klaas, Harlan Cox and Mark Pothoff posted main event victories in their respective classes in the Pacific Racing Association’s fair race program on Saturday afternoon at Douglas County Speedway.
Kennerly finished first in the hornets feature, Duke won mini stocks, Klaas won super stocks, Cox took first in hardtops and Pothoff won sport mods.
The next scheduled PRA card is this Saturday. Billed the Hornet’s Nest 50, the program will include hornets, mini stocks, super stocks, hardtops and sport mods. Qualifying begins at 4 p.m., followed by racing at 6.
Saturday’s Results
Hornets
1. Michael Kennerly; 2. Neil Pecor; 3. Jake Gott; 4. Waylon House; 5. Joe House; 6. Chris Lemon; 7. Scarlett Drake; 8. Tyler Organ; 9. Sarah Hickman; 10. Aaron McGrath; 11. Bart Pulse; 12. Oden Gambill; 13. Brandon Belt; 14. Valene West; 15. Haven Smith; 16. Timothy Smith; Rich Dickenson and Burnie Bryant, DQ.
Mini Stocks
1. Joey Duke.
Super Stocks
1. Matt Klaas; 2. Dale Roth; 3. Kalob Watson; 4. John Doyle; 5. Seth Christian.
Hardtops
1. Harlan Cox; 2. Chuck Jacobs; 3. Donnie Fain; 4. Steve Hopkins; 5. Dean Case; 6. Tanner Morrison; 7. Mike Batman; 8. Greg Hickman.
Sport Mods
1. Mark Pothoff; 2. Kalob Watson; 3. John Harvey; 4. Dale Roth; 5. Blake Harvey; 6. Gage Sharp; 7. Monte Cox Jr.; 8. Greg Cox; 9. Heather Watson; 10. Riley Watson; 11. Jimmy Smith; 12. Tom Durrant; 13. Tom Elam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.